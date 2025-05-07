Cristiano Ronaldo's net worth is reportedly estimated between $550 million and $650 million, thanks to his success on and off the pitch

Aside from earning €172 million annually at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has built a vast business empire across industries

The Portuguese star has diversified his income with ventures in fashion, hospitality, fitness, and fragrances, preparing for life after football

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Cristiano Ronaldo is known for his extravagant lifestyle, stunning cars, and luxury homes — but football isn’t the only reason behind his immense wealth.

While the Portuguese star earns an estimated €172 million annually as one of the highest-paid players in the world — currently plying his trade with Saudi side Al-Nassr — his financial success also stems from sharp business acumen.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Businesses: Full List of Companies Owned by the Football Icon

Source: Twitter

Having built his reputation with iconic clubs like Manchester United and Real Madrid, Ronaldo’s relentless drive on the pitch is matched by a smart approach to investments off it.

The 39-year-old forward has steadily grown a wide-ranging business portfolio, covering industries such as hospitality, fashion, fitness, health, and media.

Even as he approaches the twilight of his playing days, his entrepreneurial ventures continue to thrive — ensuring that life after football will be just as successful as his time on the pitch.

Ronaldo’s strategic investments make it clear that his legacy will extend far beyond his football career.

As of 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo’s net worth is estimated to be between $550 million and $650 million — a fortune built through multiple income streams.

Beyond his football salary, the global icon has established a thriving business empire.

YEN.com.gh takes a closer look at some of the ventures fueling his impressive wealth.

Hospitality Ventures

In partnership with the Pestana Hotel Group, Ronaldo launched the Pestana CR7 Lifestyle Hotels.

Starting in his hometown of Funchal, Madeira, the hotel chain has expanded to Lisbon, Madrid, and New York City, offering luxury accommodations that reflect Ronaldo's brand of excellence.

Fashion and Personal Care

The CR7 brand encompasses a range of products, including clothing, footwear, fragrances, eyewear, and accessories.

Collaborations with manufacturers like JBS Textile Group and Eden Parfums have helped establish CR7 as a global lifestyle brand.

Fitness and Health

Ronaldo co-owns CR7 Crunch Fitness, a chain of gyms operating in Spain and Portugal, promoting health and fitness.

Additionally, he co-founded Insparya, a hair transplant clinic with branches in Spain and Portugal, aiming to help individuals improve their self-esteem.

Culinary Interests

Through Grupo Mabel Capital, Ronaldo has stakes in high-end restaurants like Zela, located in Ibiza, Beverly Hills, Doha, and Madrid.

These establishments offer elite dining experiences, blending culinary excellence with Ronaldo's brand.

Media and Entertainment

Ronaldo expanded into the media industry by investing in Medialivre, a Portuguese media conglomerate that owns newspapers like Correio da Manhã and Record.

This move signifies his interest in influencing media narratives and content.

Aviation and Other Ventures

Beyond these, Ronaldo owns private jets that he leases, adding to his diverse portfolio.

His business interests also include investments in digital platforms and other emerging industries, showcasing his forward-thinking approach to business.

Archyde

With an estimated net worth between $550 million and $650 million as of 2024, Cristiano Ronaldo's strategic investments and brand expansions solidify his status as a global business mogul, ensuring his influence endures well beyond his football career

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh