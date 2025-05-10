Jens Lehmann's wife, Conny, has confirmed their separation after 25 years of marriage

The announcement follows a series of controversies involving Lehmann, including alleged drink driving, fraud, and property damage

The legendary Arsenal goalkeeper made 200 appearances for the Gunners during his two spells at the club

Jens Lehmann's wife has opened up that they have divorced after he was fined for attacking a neighbour's house with a chainsaw.

Conny Lehmann, 52, confirmed that she and the former Arsenal goalkeeper are no longer together.

Jens Lehmann and his wife Conny Lehmann attend the Laureus World Sports Awards on April 18, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Photo by Isa Foltin.

Lehmann and Conny met in 1995 and made their relationship official in 1999, marrying later that October.

The couple went on to have two children — Mats, now 24, and Lieselotta, 18.

Conny Lehman confirms divorce

Without offering further details, Conny made her current relationship status clear with a straightforward message during an interview with German outlet Bild:

“I’m single. I’m happily single.”

She refrained from providing further details about their relationship but disclosed that they had been living apart for some time.

Conny had moved out of their luxurious villa in Starnberg, near Munich, well before the divorce was finalised.

The lavish residence, once shared by the pair, was listed for sale in January at €12.9 million (approximately £10.9 million).

The listing marked a clear break from their past life together and signalled the end of an era for the former couple.

Jens Lehman's chainsaw attack and legal fallout

Lehmann's reputation has taken a significant hit over the past year, largely due to a strange and destructive altercation with a neighbour.

In the summer of 2022, the ex-Arsenal keeper used a chainsaw to cut into the roof beams of a neighbour's newly built garage, per Goal.

The act, which shocked local residents, resulted in legal consequences including a £112,500 fine for property damage and attempted fraud.

Initially, Lehmann received a suspended prison sentence and a fine of over £350,000.

However, following an appeal, the court revised its ruling. Criminal charges were eventually dropped after Lehmann reached an out-of-court settlement with the affected neighbour, reportedly worth more than £50,000.

Jens Lehmann stands in the courtroom before the start of his appeal trial at the regional court. Photo by Sven Hoppe.

More trouble after Oktoberfest

The former German international found himself in trouble again just weeks after attending the Oktoberfest celebrations in September 2023.

Lehmann was pulled over by police and allegedly displayed signs of intoxication.

The Munich public prosecutor’s office has since proposed a £60,000 fine, which Lehmann is currently contesting. In the meantime, his driver’s license has been revoked.

What's next for Lehmann?

Jens Lehmann will always be remembered by Arsenal fans for his key role in the club’s unbeaten 2003-04 Premier League season.

However, his legacy is now clouded by personal and legal controversies.

With his marriage officially over and multiple court cases behind him, the former goalkeeper's life has taken a dramatic turn—far removed from his once-celebrated career on the pitch.

