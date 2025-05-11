Ghanaian musician King Promise gave a powerful speech at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards

The 29-year-old musician won the Artiste of the Year at the biggest music awards show in Ghana

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of King Promise's major career awards that contributed to his success

Ghanaian music sensation King Promise has reached a monumental milestone by clinching the prestigious Artiste of the Year title at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

This highly anticipated recognition underscored years of producing chart-topping hits, delivering captivating live performances, and establishing a profound influence on the Afrobeats and Highlife genres, not only in Africa but also across global music platforms.

See the list of every award that King Promise has won, including the 2025 TGMA Artiste of the Year. Photo credit: @kingpromise.

In addition to the coveted Artiste of the Year accolade, King Promise also secured several other awards that evening, including Best Afropop Song for his infectious track "Coco," Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year, and Album/EP of the Year for his critically acclaimed project "True to Self."

This album has received widespread praise for its innovative sound and relatable themes, further solidifying his position as a leading figure in contemporary African music.

As fans and industry stakeholders came together to celebrate his remarkable achievements in 2025, it was an opportune moment to reflect on the impressive array of accolades King Promise has amassed since his breakthrough.

From his early victories at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), where he first garnered significant public attention, to receiving international honors such as the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA) for Best Male West Africa, his journey exemplified a combination of extraordinary talent, unwavering perseverance, and a musical style that resonates deeply with audiences both locally and globally.

King Promise's rise in the music industry served as an inspiring narrative of how dedication and artistry can shape a successful career, making him a role model for aspiring musicians everywhere.

YEN.com.gh has compiled a list of some of his biggest awards to date.

2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA)

Artiste of the Year – Winner

Best Afropop Song (Paris) – Winner

Best Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste – Winner

Album/EP of the Year (True To Self) – Winner

Collaboration of the Year (Favourite Story ft. Sarkodie & OliveTheBoy) – Nominated

Best Music Video (Continental) – Nominated

2024 Telecel Ghana Music Awards

Best Afropop Song (Terminator) – Winner

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year – Winner

Most Popular Song of the Year (Terminator) – Winner

2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA)

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year – Winner

Album of the Year (5 Star) – Winner

2023: African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA)

Best Male West Africa- winner

2019 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards

Songwriter of the Year (CCTV) – Winner

Male Vocalist of the Year – Nominated

Afropop Song of the Year (CCTV) – Nominated

Artiste of the Year – Nominated

2019: The Headies Awards (Nigeria)

African Artiste of the Year- winner

2019: 3Music Awards (Ghana) - winner

Hip Life Song of the Year – CCTV (featuring Mugeez and Sarkodie)- winner

King Promise performs at the 2025 TGMA

Ghanaian musician King Promise's performance at the 26th Telecel Ghana Music Awards has gone viral on Instagram.

The style icon got the celebrities and influencers on their feet with his stellar performance and unique stagecraft.

King Promise wins TGMA AOTY

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about King Promise, who won the coveted title of Artiste of the Year at the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

King Promise faced tough competition from Stonebwoy and King Paluta, who released hit songs in 2024.

Some social media users have congratulated King Promise for making his fans proud at the just-ended event.

