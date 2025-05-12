President John Dramani Mahama has been advised to sack Sammy Gyamfi following his dollar gift to Nana Agradaa

The cash gift, believed to be $1000, has sparked widespread discussions, with many chastising Gyamfi

He has also been summoned by the Chief of Staff at the Jubilee House seeking a full account of the incident

Former Asante Kotoko head coach, Isaac Boateng, popularly known in football circles as Coach Opeele, has risen in staunch defence of Sammy Gyamfi.

Gyamfi, the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), has come under intense public backlash over a viral video involving Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, also known as Nana Agradaa.

The footage, which quickly circulated online, captured a spontaneous moment between the outspoken politician and the controversial former priestess.

Sammy Gyamfi seen gifting dollars to Agradaa

In the short clip, Nana Agradaa is seen approaching Mr Gyamfi’s vehicle and requesting foreign currency.

What followed next turned social media on its head; Sammy Gyamfi is seen calmly counting a stack of U.S. dollar bills, which Agradaa promptly grabs and flamboyantly showcases to bystanders.

What might have seemed like a casual act of benevolence behind the scenes soon spiralled into a heated public debate, with many critics, including members of his own National Democratic Congress (NDC) party, questioning the propriety and timing of the gesture.

Sammy Gyamfi breaks silence about Agradaa-dollar saga

In response to the mounting criticism, Gyamfi offered a statement to clarify his intent, emphasising that the exchange was rooted in goodwill.

“I sincerely thought that I was doing this act of kindness in private and never imagined that same could find its way into the public space. That is unfortunate and regrettable,” he explained on X.

He went on to acknowledge the discontent expressed by fellow party members and supporters, issuing a candid apology.

“I understand the uproar that this gesture has generated, particularly from comrades who are sincerely hurt by same.

"To all such comrades, I AM SINCERELY SORRY for this unfortunate act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views,” Gyamfi added.

Sammy Gyamfi summoned by Chief of Staff

Despite his public remorse, the fallout has intensified.

According to emerging reports, the communication officer for the NDC has been summoned to Jubilee House to meet with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah.

The directive reportedly seeks a full account of the incident, especially the optics of openly disbursing large sums of foreign currency to a figure as polarising as Agradaa.

Coach Opeele defends Sammy Gyamfi, tells Mahama not to sack him

As calls for his dismissal grow louder, Coach Opeele, known for his blunt analysis both on and off the pitch, has pushed back strongly against the outrage.

"The Sack Sammy Gyamfi campaign is the MOST USELESS PROPAGANDA. Prez Mahama must not fall for it. No way Nana Addo will pay heed to such calls," he wrote on X.

"If Mahama falls for this, I will see his leadership as weak incomparable to Nana Addo. No political system is perfect. Gift isn't crime."

