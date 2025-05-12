Captain Caesar, a Ghanaian TikTok star, spoke with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr in a surprise video call arranged by Legacy the Barber

The excited influencer told Ronaldo Jr how much he idolises his father and how he often found himself crying whenever the teams he represented would lose

Ronaldo Jr, who lives in Saudi Arabia with his family, thanked Caesar and said he had heard about him from the Ghanaian barber

Captain Caesar, a popular Ghanaian TikTok star, could not contain his joy after he received a rare opportunity to speak to Cristiano Ronaldo Jr, the son to legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo of Al-Nassr FC.

Captain Caesar was connected to Ronaldo Jr's personal hairstylist, Legacy the Barber, a Ghanaian based in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Ghanaian TikTok star Captain Caesar, goes wild with joy after chatting with Cristiano Ronaldo’s son. Photo credit: @cristiano, @crjuniorr7/IG & @captainn_caesar/TikTok.

In a video shared on his page, the TikTok star was seen having a conversation with Angel dos Santos Aveiro via a video call facilitated by his Ghanaian barber.

During the conversation, Captain Caesar told Ronaldo Jr that he idolises his father, adding that he used to cry whenever his father lost a football match.

He further urged Ronaldo Jr, who is also a footballer, to emulate his father’s professionalism and his drive for success.

"The world is happy for you. We love you in Africa, come to Ghana one day, okay. I'm a fan of your father. I watch his games, and when he loses, I cry, and I don't eat. I hope you become the next junior Ronaldo," Captain Caesar said.

Ronaldo Jr thanked Captain Caesar for his kind words and added that he had also heard a lot about him from Legacy the Barber.

"Thank you, Legacy has been telling me about you a lot," he said.

Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr FC in 2023 after a short stint with Manchester United. Photo credit: @cristiano/IG.

Born Angel dos Santos Aveiro, Ronaldo Jr is the son of global football icon Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo Jr and his parents have lived in Saudi Arabia for a few years now, following his father's transfer to the Al-Nassr Football Club.

Cristiano Ronaldo joined Al-Nassr FC after his return to Manchester United in the English Premier League ended abruptly due to a disagreement with the club's former manager, Erik ten Hag.

Captain Caesar's conversation with Ronaldo sparks reactions

Captain Caesar's video conversation with Cristiano Ronaldo Jr has sparked reactions on social media.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Ova Comer said:

"Captain paah, u come dey do things like bench players. Ah “I wnt to become nxt jnr Ronaldo @38-40yrs old man."

@I C N B P also said:

"Those who don’t understand TWI; he said “dem dead pon the internet” because of this video call."

@Erksn commented:

"Lowkey the kiddii dey diss Captain Caesarr in his head,,he was like akoa abon."

Captain Caesar eulogises Adwenpahene

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Captain Caesar eulogised fellow TikTok star, Adwenepahene, following his passing.

In a TikTok video, Captain Caesar opened up about how the late Adwenpahene helped him relocate abroad.

Amid tears, the TikTok star extended his sympathy to his deceased friend's family.

