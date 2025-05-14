Emmanuel Annor has chided the GFA for double standards after he was sanctioned for displaying a religious message

The youngster was slapped with a fine and given a strong warning against repeating a similar misconduct in the future

His case, however, is not isolated, and Liverpool's Cody Gakpo displayed a similar message earlier in the season

Nations FC striker Emmanuel Annor has publicly questioned the Ghana Football Association (GFA) following disciplinary action taken against him for expressing his faith during a league fixture.

The 22-year-old has become the centre of a growing debate over freedom of expression in football after receiving a fine and formal warning for revealing a religious message during a match.

Why Emmanuel Annor was punished for displaying 'I love Jesus' message

On April 20, during Nations FC’s 2-0 win over Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League, Annor found the back of the net and celebrated in a way that sparked controversy.

After scoring the second goal, he lifted his jersey to unveil the words “I love Jesus” printed on his undershirt.

Referee Alphonso Atiapa immediately booked the forward according to the laws of the game.

Fast forward, the GFA’s Disciplinary Committee issued a fine of GH¢500 along with a caution. A repeat of the act could lead to stiffer punishment in future.

Annor slams GFA for double standards after 'Jesus' fine

The GFA’s stance has drawn widespread reaction, particularly online, where fans and pundits have questioned the rationale behind the decision.

Annor himself took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his dissatisfaction with the perceived double standards:

"Why can football players celebrate LGBTQ+ sexuality but not their love for Jesus?" the former Bechem United attacker posted.

"Romans 14:8 - If we live, we live for the Lord; and if we die, we die for the Lord. So, whether we live or die, we belong to the Lord. ✟ It’s the kingdom work on the pitch!"

Is Emmanuel Annor's message an isolated case in football?

Annor's gesture is not unprecedented.

Earlier in the season, Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo, who shares Ghanaian heritage, unveiled a similar message in a Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

However, instead of facing monetary penalties, Gakpo received a formal reminder from the English FA regarding its rules on religious displays.

Likewise, Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi had inspirational messages such as “I love Jesus” and “Jesus loves you” written on his captain’s armband.

He, too, was only cautioned, not sanctioned financially or otherwise, as noted by Premier Christian News.

What does the law say about displaying religious messages?

According to Law 4 of the International Football Association Board (IFAB) regulations, players are strictly prohibited from displaying personal, political, or religious slogans on equipment or undergarments:

“Equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images.”

“Players must not reveal undergarments that show political, religious, personal slogans, statements or images, or advertising other than the manufacturer’s logo.”

“For any offence, the player and/or the team will be sanctioned by the competition organiser, national football association or by FIFA.”

