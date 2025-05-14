Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly issued three major demands to Al Nassr, including a total squad overhaul

The Portuguese star wants several teammates offloaded while backing Sadio Mane and Jhon Duran to stay

Ronaldo has been linked with a short-term move to Chelsea for the Club World Cup, but Chris Waddle dismissed it as a “gimmick"

Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly tabled three major demands to Al Nassr as discussions over a new contract gather pace.

The Portuguese superstar joined the Saudi Arabian club after parting ways with Manchester United in late 2022.

Cristiano Ronaldo looks on from inside the players' tunnel prior to the Saudi Pro League match between Al Nassr and Al Ittihad at Al-Awwal Park. Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

His departure came following a turbulent second spell at Old Trafford, which ended with his contract being terminated by mutual agreement.

Why Ronaldo left Manchester United

Ronaldo’s exit was largely sparked by tensions with then-new manager Erik ten Hag.

The Dutch coach favoured a youth-driven approach, often sidelining the veteran forward in favour of younger attacking options.

The situation deteriorated further when Ronaldo gave a controversial interview to Piers Morgan, in which he openly criticised Ten Hag, the Glazer ownership, and several former United legends.

Ronaldo was reportedly frustrated when Manchester United failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League, a key factor in his decision to move on.

However, his priorities became clear when he agreed to join Al Nassr at the start of 2023, instantly becoming one of the highest-paid players in world football.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr contract extension in limbo

Now 40, Ronaldo has delivered impressive numbers during his time in Saudi Arabia, netting 91 goals and providing 19 assists in just 103 appearances.

Despite his personal success, his future remains uncertain with his current contract set to expire on June 30.

While Ronaldo continues to shine individually, the season has been underwhelming for Al Nassr.

The club currently sits third in the Saudi Pro League and suffered a disappointing exit in the AFC Champions League semi-finals.

These setbacks have reportedly cast doubt over Ronaldo’s contract renewal.

Ronaldo want three players sacked

According to a recent report from Spanish outlet Marca, Al Nassr had initially reached an agreement to extend Ronaldo’s deal by two more seasons.

However, talks have reportedly stalled, with the club’s poor campaign putting everything "on hold."

Ronaldo has reportedly laid down three major demands to Al Nassr if he is to remain at the club beyond this summer, according to Okaz Sports.

The Portuguese icon is said to be pushing for significant changes on and off the pitch as part of talks over a possible contract extension.

One of Ronaldo’s key demands is a squad overhaul. He has reportedly called for the exit of several teammates, including former Manchester City defender Aymeric Laporte, goalkeeper Bento, winger Angelo Gabriel, and ex-Aston Villa forward Wesley.

At the same time, he’s believed to be advocating for the retention of Sadio Mane, formerly of Liverpool, and Jhon Duran, who also had a stint with Aston Villa.

Ronaldo wants Al-Nassr coach and Sporting Director axed

Off the pitch, Ronaldo is said to be dissatisfied with the current leadership.

He reportedly wants Real Madrid legend Fernando Hierro removed from his position as sporting director and is calling for the dismissal of head coach Stefano Pioli.

With mounting pressure and inconsistent performances, Stefano Pioli is likely to leave the club at the end of the season. Photo: Fayez Nureldine.

Ronaldo is understood to be unimpressed with Pioli’s tactical approach and believes Al Nassr need a new sporting director with full authority over transfers, especially with a summer budget of around £80 million reportedly in place.

Ronaldo to join Chelsea?

Speculation has also surfaced about Ronaldo making a short-term switch to Chelsea in order to participate in the upcoming Club World Cup.

However, former England international Chris Waddle has dismissed the idea, urging Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca not to entertain what he called a “gimmicky” move.

“Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Chelsea would be great publicity for the club, but no,” Waddle said. “I’ve watched him at Al Nassr alongside Jhon Duran—he doesn’t really run much anymore.”

