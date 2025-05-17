An estimated 670,000 fans gathered as Barcelona’s players paraded from Camp Nou to Arc de Triomf in an open-top bus

Defenders Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo became unexpected stars during the parade, both suffering funny, spectacular falls

Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title with a 2-0 win over Espanyol, thanks to goals from young stars Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez

During Barcelona’s open-top bus parade celebrating their La Liga triumph, Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo both took spectacular tumbles that had everyone laughing.

These lighthearted incidents added a memorable and human touch to Barcelona’s historic victory celebrations.

Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo had memorable falls that quickly became highlights of Barcelona's La Liga celebrations on May 16, 2025. Image credit: @FCBarcelona

Source: Twitter

Barcelona win 2024/25 La Liga

Barcelona secured their 28th La Liga title in style, wrapping up the championship with two games to spare following a 2-0 victory over Espanyol, according to the BBC.

Goals from young talents Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez sealed the win, ensuring the Blaugrana were crowned champions once again.

Under the management of Hansi Flick, the team had already enjoyed success earlier in the season, lifting both the Spanish Super Cup and Copa del Rey, solidifying their dominance in Spanish football during the 2024-25 campaign.

Barcelona's La Liga open top bus victory parade

To celebrate their historic achievements, Barcelona, who are reportedly interested in Thomas Partey, organized a grand victory parade through the streets of Barcelona.

The open-top bus journey from the iconic Camp Nou stadium to the Arc de Triomf saw an estimated 670,000 fans gather to witness their team’s success and share in the joyous occasion.

The atmosphere was electric, with thousands cheering, singing, and waving banners in support of their beloved club.

Inigo Martinez and Ronaldo Araujo fall from bus top

Despite the celebratory mood, the parade had moments of unintentional comedy that quickly became a highlight of the event.

Barcelona defenders Inigo Martinez and Ronald Araujo found themselves at the center of attention, not for their defensive skills, but for their spectacular tumbles during the journey.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo and viral videos circulating on social media, Araujo attempted to kick a ball into the crowd from the top of the bus but lost his footing, resulting in a dramatic fall.

Watch the video of Araujo's fall from the bus below.

Not to be outdone, Martinez also suffered a spill when he appeared to go over the side of the bus, much to the amusement of his teammates and fans watching the parade.

Watch the video of the Martinez bus fall that got the rest of the team in stitches.

The falls sparked laughter among the players such as goalkeeper Wojciech Szczęsny, and lightened the mood, showing a playful side to the usually intense competitors.

La Liga champions Barcelona's moment of joy

These falls might have been embarrassing in other contexts, but during the parade, they added to the festive spirit and camaraderie within the squad.

Moments like these remind fans that beyond the intense pressure of professional football, the players are human and enjoy moments of fun and spontaneity.

A delighted Lamine Yamal at FC Barcelona La Liga open bus trophy parade on May 16, 2025. Image credit: FCBarcelona

Source: Twitter

The viral clips have since been shared widely, providing fans worldwide with a refreshing glimpse of the lighter side of their favorite players.

Barcelona's La Liga triumph marred by car accident

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the disturbing news of a car accident that overshadowed FC Barcelona's 2-0 away La Liga victory at Espagnol on Thursday, May 15.

The incident happened outside the Stage Front Stadium where the match took place, with about 13 people reportedly injured and receiving medical attention, per the BBC.

