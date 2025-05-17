Ghanaian international Ibrahim Sulemana continued his red-hot form in front of goal for Atalanta against Genoa

His latest strike was almost a carbon copy of the thunderous goal he scored against AS Roma earlier in the week

The 21-year-old is expected to become a key cog in Gian Piero Gasperini's squad next season after injuries blighted him this term

Ibrahim Sulemana’s resurgence continued in emphatic fashion as the Ghanaian midfielder played a crucial role in Atalanta’s hard-fought 3-2 win over Genoa in Serie A on Saturday, May 17.

Having endured a season plagued by persistent injuries, the 21-year-old appears to be rediscovering top form just as the campaign nears its conclusion.

Ibrahim Sulemana scored from the half-volley in Atalanta's 3-2 win against Genoa in the Italian Serie A on May 17, 2025. Photo by Image Photo Agency.

Ibrahim Sulemana shines in Atalanta's comeback win

His standout performance came on the back of his thunderous strike against AS Roma, a goal that not only clinched a vital three points but also confirmed Atalanta’s return to the UEFA Champions League next season, as noted by Goal.

Rewarded with his first start of the 2024/25 season, Sulemana was deployed in central midfield alongside Marco Brescianini.

While Brescianini anchored the midfield, Sulemana operated in a more dynamic box-to-box role, driving transitions and offering support at both ends of the pitch.

Despite a promising start, Atalanta found themselves trailing in the 37th minute after Andrea Pinamonti found the back of the net.

Ibrahim Sulemana celebrates his second goal in his last two games for Atalanta in trademark fashion. Photo credit: Image Photo Agency.

Genoa nearly doubled their advantage moments later when Mattia Bani appeared to have scored, but the goal was disallowed following a VAR review for handball.

It proved to be a turning point that shifted momentum back in the visitors’ favour.

Sulemana spurs Atalanta to comeback win with another thunderous goal

Re-energised after the interval, Atalanta wasted little time asserting themselves.

Sulemana capitalised on a defensive mishap when a floated pass from Matteo Ruggeri was mishandled by Genoa’s backline.

Timing his movement perfectly, the Black Stars midfielder controlled the ball on his chest, let it bounce, and unleashed a ferocious half-volley that rocketed into the net.

However, the lead was short-lived as Genoa equalised just before the hour mark.

Unfazed, Atalanta pressed forward, restoring parity through Daniel Maldini before Mateo Retegui sealed the comeback with a late strike.

Ibrahim Sulemana's performance vs Genoa in stats

Sulemana, having delivered an industrious shift in midfield, was substituted in the 81st minute to a warm reception.

His all-round display earned him a solid 7.0 rating on Sofascore.

Statistically, he completed 90% of his passes, won two ground duels, claimed one aerial contest, and contributed with two tackles and a clearance.

When next will Sulemana play for Atalanta?

With one fixture remaining [against Parma], Sulemana will be eager to cap off a difficult yet personally redeeming season on a high as La Dea continue to build momentum ahead of their European return.

Sulemana receives debut Black Stars call-up

In an earlier feature, YEN.com.gh highlighted the debut call-ups of Ibrahim Sulemana and Brandon Thomas-Asante to the Ghana national team in May last year.

Sulemana and Asante made the cut for Ghana’s 26-man squad for the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, both of which ended in triumph for the Black Stars.

