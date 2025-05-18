Asamoah Gyan amazed fans by singing gospel music on social media as his soulful voice and emotional delivery revealed a hidden talent

Social media exploded with admiration after Gyan’s video, with even some suggesting he considers a gospel music career

Known for his football heroics, Gyan, who netted 51 goals for Ghana showed a spiritual, musical side rarely seen

Former Ghana Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan left fans in awe after showcasing his impressive vocal talent by singing gospel music on Instagram on Sudnay, May 18.

Known primarily for his footballing prowess and charisma on and off the pitch, Gyan surprised many by revealing a hidden musical side that aligns with his well-known passion for entertainment.

The video, shared via his Instagram story, captured the retired footballer singing along to a popular Ghanaian gospel song.

His performance was so heartfelt and pitch-perfect that many fans compared him to seasoned gospel musicians.

Watch the video of Gyan singing gospel music below.

His vocal delivery, emotion, and connection to the lyrics resonated deeply with followers, many of whom expressed their amazement and admiration in the comments.

Asamoah Gyan's musical talent

While Gyan’s name is forever etched in Ghanaian football history, with 51 goals for the national team, including six World Cup strikes, per the BBC.

This makes him the highest scorer of all time, and he is also known for his interests outside of football.

Over the years, he has dabbled in music, often collaborating with local artists and even releasing songs of his own in the Afropop and hiplife genres.

His foray into gospel, however, seems to have struck a deeper chord with fans.

This latest performance is different. It wasn’t staged in a studio or crafted for commercial release.

Instead, it was a raw, unfiltered moment of spirituality and self-expression that caught many off guard, in the best possible way.

Fans react to Gyan's gospel performance on social media

The social media buzz following Gyan's gospel performance was immediate. Fans flooded platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram to share clips of the video and express their appreciation.

“This man is truly blessed. First he gave us goals, now he’s giving us gospel,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

Another added:

“Asamoah Gyan should consider a gospel album. His voice is powerful and full of emotion.”

A third person commented:

''Asamoah Gyan is a whole vibe. I love watching his videos,''

Asamoah Gyan's faith in God

Gyan’s deep connection to music and faith is not entirely new. In various interviews over the years, he has spoken about the role of faith in his life and how music has always been a part of his upbringing.

Raised in a Christian household, gospel songs were a regular feature during his childhood in Ghana.

Though he rose to international stardom through football, playing in clubs across Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Gyan has always remained grounded in his roots.

His gospel performance serves as a reminder that despite his fame, he remains connected to his culture and spiritual heritage.

