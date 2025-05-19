Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei predicts that Ghana will qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and reach the quarter-finals

According to the prophecy, Mohammed Kudus will sustain a severe knee injury during the quarter-final match

Sowah Adjei claims Kudus is playing with an unhealed injury and is being spiritually targeted by a demonic force

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei of the Prophetic Life Embassy in Oyibi, Accra, has prophesied a dramatic 2026 FIFA World Cup journey for the Black Stars while claiming Mohammed Kudus is under spiritual attack from a negative force.

Despite Ghana not yet securing qualification for the tournament, Sowah Adjei has declared that Ghana will not only qualify but also reach the quarter-finals.

Prophet Telvin Sowah Adjei claims Mohammed Kudus of West Ham is spiritually afflicted and will suffer knee setback at 2026 World Cup. Image credit: kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

This is the second prediction from a man of concerning the Black Stars' 2026 World Cup destiny following that of Prophet Nigel Gaisie.

Black Stars predicted to reach 2026 World Cup quarter-finals

According to the controversial Sowah Adjei prophecy, the Black Stars will have a promising run in the tournament, progressing through the group stages with momentum and belief.

However, the journey is predicted to take a tragic turn in the quarter-final clash, where Ghana will reportedly lose 4-1 to an unnamed opponent.

This team, described as wearing jerseys with red lines, is expected to dominate the match and bring Ghana’s historic run to a halt.

More worrying is the prophecy’s focus on star midfielder Mohammed Kudus, whose fortunes have already been the subject of scrutiny following an inconsistent 2024/25 season with West Ham United.

The former Right to Dreams Academy graduate produced great numbers in his maiden Premier League season, but has unimpressive 2024/25 stats, 4 goals and 3 assists in the EPL, per Transfermarkt.

Kudus to suffer knee injury, prophet warns

Sowah Adjei claims that Kudus, who has been one of Ghana’s brightest talents in recent years, will suffer a serious knee injury during the crucial quarter-final tie.

The prophet, during an interview with Accra FM, alleges that Kudus is already playing through an unresolved knee issue and warns of a spiritual battle surrounding the player.

“When we begin to ascend in the group stage, somebody will tackle Kudus behind the center. He will be playing in front of the center on his right side. They are wearing with red lines inside their jersey,” Sowah said.

Watch the TikTok video of the Ghanaian pastor speaking about Kudus and the Black Stars below.

Kudus under demonic attack?

Sowah Adjei believes Kudus is spiritually compromised, with an unhealed knee injury worsened by demonic influence.

“Kudus has a demon working against him, and if nothing is done spiritually or medically, this injury will strike as I have seen it. I have prophesied about this before,'' he added.

The prophecy also includes a mention of Kamaldeen Sulemana, another talented Ghanaian winger, who is also tipped to suffer an injury in the same match.

What is Mohammed Kudus' future at West Ham United?

Kudus' form has been underwhelming this season at West Ham, leading to widespread speculation about his future at the London club.

While his talent remains undisputed, injuries and inconsistency have plagued his performances, prompting reports that West Ham may be open to offers for the 23-year-old if the right deal is presented in the summer transfer window.

Mohammed Kudus celebrating one of his Premier League goals for West Ham United with his iconic seat celebration. Image credit: kudus_mohammed

Source: Instagram

For fans and pundits alike, the prophecy raises both footballing and spiritual concerns.

While some dismiss the prophet’s vision as speculative or sensationalist, others take such revelations seriously, especially considering Ghana’s previous brushes with spiritual and prophetic commentary in sports.

West Ham United set to part ways with Mohammed Kudus

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the news of West Ham United being ready to sell Mohammed Kudus if the release clause in his contract is triggered.

The Kudus transfer news is one of the most interesting speculations in the Premier League ahead of the 2025/26 season, with Liverpool and Arsenal understood to be among the suitors.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh