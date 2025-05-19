Inter Miami has managed just one win in their last seven MLS games, including a 3-0 home loss to Florida rivals Orlando City

Lionel Messi disclosed that the match official admitted he “didn’t know the rules” during the game, sparking frustration over questionable decisions

Messi has urged league officials to investigate the growing concerns around refereeing standards in MLS following multiple controversial moments

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Lionel Messi has called on Major League Soccer (MLS) to address what he sees as a growing issue with officiating standards, claiming that the referee in Inter Miami’s heavy loss to Orlando City openly admitted to not understanding the rules.

The Florida derby ended in a humiliating 3-0 defeat for Miami at Chase Stadium, a result that deepens the club's poor run of form.

Lionel Messi argues with referee Allen Chapman about a bad call during the game between Inter Miami and Atlanta United FC at Chase Stadium on October 25, 2024. Photo by Michael Pimentel.

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami's struggles deepen

Following the loss, Inter Miami has now suffered five defeats in their last seven matches, with just one win and 20 goals conceded since their first-leg Concacaf Champions Cup semi-final clash with the Vancouver Whitecaps.

Sunday's result also saw them drop to sixth in the Eastern Conference standings—an alarming slide for a team that topped the conference just last season under Gerardo Martino.

Messi blasts referee after controversial call

The Argentine legend expressed his frustration after referee Guido Gonzales Jr. failed to call a back-pass infraction against Orlando, later booking Messi for dissent.

Speaking after the game, Messi is quoted as saying by Relevo:

"It was a bizarre situation—one of their players passed the ball back to the goalkeeper, and the referee admitted to me that he wasn’t sure about the rule, that he didn’t understand it. That moment led directly to the goal."

Lionel Messi in a post-match interview after an MLS match between Inter Miami CF and Orlando City. Photo by Megan Briggs.

Source: Getty Images

The Barcelona legend added that this wasn’t an isolated incident, referencing another questionable decision during their 3-3 draw with San Jose Earthquakes midweek.

“But the reality is that mistakes happen in certain moments, like in the last game. I’m not making excuses, but there always seems to be something with the referees on key plays. I believe MLS needs to take a closer look at the refereeing standards.”

Messi urges Inter Miami to stay united amid tough run

As Inter Miami grapples with a poor run of form, Lionel Messi has issued a rallying cry to his teammates, calling for unity and resilience ahead of their crucial trip to league leaders Philadelphia Union next weekend.

The 37-year-old, whose contract with the club runs until the end of 2025, emphasised the importance of sticking together during challenging times, especially with the FIFA Club World Cup campaign just three matches away.

“Now we’ll truly see if we’re a team, in the tough moments," Messi said via Mirror Football."

When everything’s going well, it’s very easy. But when difficult moments like this arrive, that’s when we have to be more united than ever, be a true team, and pull this through. I believe we have what it takes, so let’s focus on what’s next and prepare for the Philadelphia game.”

Messi named IFFHS GOAT

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Messi has officially been crowned the greatest footballer of all time by the IFFHS.

Diego Maradona and Pele both secure high rankings, reaffirming their legendary impact on the game, while Cristiano Ronaldo missed the top three.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh