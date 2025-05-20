Thomas Partey brought his fiancée, daughter, and parents onto the pitch after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates

The match marked Arsenal’s final home game of the season, with players and staff sharing the moment with their families

Declan Rice’s stunning goal sealed Champions League qualification as Partey and teammates bid farewell to fans on Sunday

Thomas Partey took a moment to celebrate with his family on the pitch following Arsenal’s hard-fought 1-0 win over Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal confirmed their place in next season’s UEFA Champions League thanks to a second-half wonder strike from Declan Rice.

Thomas Partey brought his partner, daughter, and parents onto the pitch after Arsenal's 1-0 win over Newcastle at the Emirates. Photos: @samuel_ziga(X)/Shaun Botterill.

Arsenal seal Champions League spot

The Gunners edged past Newcastle in a tense Premier League clash, securing three vital points to strengthen their hold on second place in the league standings.

The first half was far from convincing for Mikel Arteta’s side. Disjointed in both attack and defence, Arsenal had goalkeeper David Raya to thank for keeping the game level.

Despite a few nervy moments with his distribution, the Spaniard came up big with crucial saves to deny Newcastle. The visitors, meanwhile, comfortably dealt with Arsenal’s largely ineffective set pieces.

However, just like their recent outing at Anfield, the Gunners came out firing after the break.

In the 55th minute, Declan Rice broke the deadlock with a superb curling finish, energising the home crowd and shifting momentum in Arsenal’s favour. Newcastle tried to mount a late response, but Arsenal held firm to see out the win.

Partey and family storm the Emirates pitch

The victory marked Arsenal’s final home game of the season, and players took the opportunity to share a touching moment with supporters.

After the final whistle, the entire squad and coaching staff brought their families onto the pitch to thank fans for their support throughout the campaign.

Among the heartwarming scenes, midfielder Partey was seen with his fiancée, Janine Mackson, and their daughter, enjoying time with teammates and supporters.

In a video shared on social media, Partey’s parents were also present, joining in the post-match celebrations as the family mingled with the Arsenal faithful.

With just one game left in the season, the Emirates send-off was a fitting way for the club to cap off a strong home campaign.

Partey's performance at Arsenal this season

This season, despite the uncertainty over his long-term role at the club, Partey has delivered one of his most productive campaigns in an Arsenal shirt.

According to Transfermarkt, he has featured in 49 matches across all competitions, contributing four goals and three assists.

Unfortunately, his dream of joining the exclusive list of Ghanaians to lift the Premier League and UEFA Champions League remains unfulfilled.

Arsenal's hopes were dashed in the semi-finals after a 3-1 aggregate defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, per France24, ending Partey's aspirations of European glory this season.

Arsenal told to offload Partey

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted calls for Arsenal to offload Thomas Partey following their Champions League exit.

A veteran London-based journalist argued that the Gunners must revamp their midfield, citing Partey's recent blunders as justification for moving in a new direction.

