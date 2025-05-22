Drogba's Ivorian home features luxury elements inspired by his UK properties, likely including multiple floors and landscaped grounds

Beyond his mansion on Ivory Coast, the ex-Chelsea attacker formerly owned multi-million pound homes in the UK

The 2012 Champions League winner was one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League between 2004 and 2012

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Iconic former Ivorian footballer, renowned for his illustrious career at Chelsea FC, has made significant investments in real estate, including a notable mansion in his homeland, Ivory Coast.

This article provides insights into his lifestyle and other properties, years after hanging his boots, having tormented Premier League defenders consistently in his prime.

Didier Drogba owns a $11.1 million mansion in Abidjan. Image credit: didierdrogba, Senego

Source: Instagram

Didier Drogba's luxurious lifestyle

Drogba's penchant for luxury is evident in his real estate choices. Per The Sun, his former mansion in Surrey, England, boasted six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a leisure complex featuring a swimming pool, sauna, and jacuzzi.

Such features reflect the level of comfort and sophistication he likely incorporates into his other residences, including his home in Ivory Coast.

Drogba's Ivory Coast mansion

Drogba's residence in Ivory Coast is located in the populous economic capital of Abidjan.

The splendid abode has an estimated value of $11.3 million according to AB Prestige Immobilier.

Night view of Didier Drogba's $11.3 million mansion in Ivory Coast. Image credit: Senego

Source: Twitter

Retirement hasn’t slowed Drogba down, he was recently honoured by former side Marseille in France.

The Premier League legend is now investing in real estate, speaking at global events, and enjoying the rewards of his historic career.

Watch the video of Didier Drogba's mansion in Abidjan below.

Drogba's former UK Mansion in Oxshott

Situated in the prestigious Crown Estate of Oxshott, Surrey, Didier Drogba's former UK residence epitomized luxury and elegance.

The Georgian-style mansion, constructed in 2007, spans approximately 8,000 square feet and features seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and multiple reception rooms.

Notable amenities included a heated indoor swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, a spa, and a sauna, all designed to provide the utmost comfort and relaxation.

The property also boasted a triple garage and is surrounded by meticulously landscaped gardens, offering privacy and tranquility.

In 2022, the mansion was listed for sale at £6.25 million, reflecting its status as one of the most desirable properties in the area.

Drogba's investments in Ivory Coast

Beyond his real estate investments, Drogba maintains a deep connection to Ivory Coast.

He has been instrumental in philanthropic efforts, including the establishment of the Didier Drogba Foundation, which focuses on health and education initiatives in the country.

His commitment to his homeland underscores the importance of his residence there, serving not just as a home, but as a base for his ongoing contributions to Ivorian society.

Stephen Appiah's GHC 31 million house in Accra

YEN.com.gh earlier reported extensively on Stephen Appiah's Accra property as the former Ghana international remains one of the wealthiest ex-players.

The ex-Black Stars captain, since hanging up his boots, has seamlessly transitioned into business and philanthropy, enjoying a fulfilling life beyond the pitch.

Stephen Appiah is widely respected in the country for his special leadership in helping Ghana qualify for her first-ever FIFA World Cup tournament finals in Germany 2006, reaching the Round of 16.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh