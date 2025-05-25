Lionel Messi scored a stunning 86th-minute free kick, sparking a dramatic Inter Miami comeback against Philadelphia Union

The Union took a commanding 2-0 in the first-half, but the away side put up a spirited second-half performance to pick a point

With his spectacular free kick, Lionel Messi notched his sixth goal of the 2025 MLS season, reaffirming his game-changing impact

Lionel Messi delivered another unforgettable moment in Major League Soccer as his stunning 86th-minute free kick led Inter Miami to a dramatic 3-3 draw against the Philadelphia Union on Saturday night.

The Argentine icon’s strike was the catalyst in a late comeback that saw the Herons earn a vital point on the road.

Lionel Messi scored an amazing free-kick in Philadelphia 3 Inter Miami 3-3 draw in MLS on Saturday, May 24, 2025. Image credit: Scott Taetsch, Megan Briggs, DaveMReports/X

Source: Getty Images

Early dominance by Philadelphia Union

The home side came out strong at Subaru Park, immediately setting the tone with aggressive pressing and swift attacking transitions.

Just seven minutes into the match, 20-year-old Quinn Sullivan capitalized on some loose defending to put the Union in front with a low finish past the Inter Miami goalkeeper.

Lionel Messi of Inter Miami is kicked by Danley Jean Jacques of Philadelphia Union during a game between Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami CF on May 24, 2025. Image credit: Roger Wimmer/ISI Photos

Source: Getty Images

Inter Miami struggled to find rhythm in the first half, and their defensive frailties were exposed again in the 44th minute.

Israeli forward Tai Baribo doubled the lead for Philadelphia, slotting home a clinical effort after a well-worked team move. The 2-0 lead at halftime left the Herons with an uphill task.

Allende’s response and Baribo’s second

Javier Mascherano's halftime adjustments seemed to energize Inter Miami. Their increased urgency was rewarded on the hour mark when Argentine midfielder Tadeo Allende pulled one back with a cool finish inside the box.

The goal injected life into the visitors and silenced the home crowd momentarily.

However, any hopes of an Inter Miami comeback were threatened when Baribo struck again in the 73rd minute.

Latching onto a lofted cross, he fired home his second goal of the night to make it 3-1, seemingly sealing the win for Philadelphia.

Messi's stunning free-kick against Philadelphia Union

In the 86th minute, Lionel Messi stood over a free kick from 25 yards out, calm and focused. With his signature left foot, Messi curled the ball beautifully into the top right corner of Andrew Rick’s goal.

The strike left the young goalkeeper rooted and gave Inter Miami a glimmer of hope at 3-2, per a report by Goal.

According to Flashscore, It was Messi’s sixth goal of the MLS season and a reminder of his unrivaled ability to influence matches even when the odds seem stacked against him.

Watch the goal below.

Segovia secures the comeback for Inter Miami

Inspired by Messi’s heroics, Inter Miami pushed forward with renewed belief. Just minutes later, Telasco Segovia found the equalizer in the dying moments, with La Pulga involed in the build-up.

The Venezuelan midfielder timed his run perfectly and swept home a cross to level the match at 3-3, completing a remarkable turnaround.

The final whistle confirmed a thrilling draw that felt like a win for Inter Miami, who had trailed by two goals with under five minutes to play.

Source: YEN.com.gh