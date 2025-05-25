Bechem United captain Francis Twene claims his injury was caused by a spiritual attack allegedly orchestrated by jealous teammates

Twene revealed that threats were made against him by teammates who believed he didn’t deserve the leadership role

Bechem United, currently 8th in the Ghana Premier League, have not commented on Twene’s shocking claims

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Bechem United captain Francis Twene has alleged that his prolonged absence from the Ghana Premier League is due to a spiritual attack orchestrated by some of his own teammates.

Twene, who was appointed team captain at the beginning of the 2023/24 season, made the claims in a recent interview, stating that his mysterious ailment was not a typical sports injury but rather a result of "juju" or black magic.

Francis Twene. Image credit: 442gh

Source: Twitter

Francis Twene Bechem captainc issues

The skillful midfielder was expected to lead Bechem United into a new era after being handed the armband in September 2023.

However, his tenure as captain took a dark turn after just three rounds of the GPL.

The midfielder suddenly disappeared from the pitch, and although initial reports suggested an injury, no official statement was made about the nature of his condition.

According to the 24-year-old, who spoke to Fakye TV, trouble began shortly after he was named captain.

He disclosed that some of his teammates confronted him, questioning his appointment and warning him that they would not support his leadership.

“I was told directly by some of them that I didn’t deserve to be captain and they would do everything to bring me down, even if it means using spiritual means,” he said.

Francis Twene's spiritual warfare and diagnosis

Twene recounted how his physical condition began to deteriorate rapidly after those confrontations.

Despite seeking medical attention, he found no relief or explanation for his worsening health. It was then that he turned to spiritual help.

“I went to my spiritual father for help, and after several prayer sessions and spiritual diagnoses, he confirmed that what I was going through was not physical—it was a spiritual attack. He said it was juju, and it was from people close to me—specifically my teammates.”

Twene claims he underwent two weeks of spiritual healing at his church, and only after intense deliverance did he begin to feel better.

“It was a tough two weeks. I was weak, in pain, and confused. But I thank God I survived. It could have ended my career.”

Watch the full interview below.

Bechem United's struggles and dressing room tensions

Bechem United are currently 8th in the Ghana Premier League standings, per the Ghana FA official website, a relatively underwhelming position given their squad's talent.

Sources close to the team have hinted at underlying tensions within the dressing room, but no official comments have been made by the club regarding Twene's accusations.

Francis Twene. Image credit: BechemUnited

Source: Twitter

Twene’s absence since September 2024 has raised eyebrows, and his recent claims have only added to speculation about internal rifts at the club, who takes on Basake Holy Stars during GPL Matchweek 32 according to ghanafa.org.

GPL star goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gifted a new car

YEN.com.gh earlier reported a pleasant news of Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Benjamin Asare who has dashed a brand-new car by a Ghanaian businessman.

Asare's prominence has shot up tremedoudly following his Black Stars of Ghana debut in the World Cup qualifying wins against Chad and Madagascar in March this year.

The victories saw five outstanding Ghana players, with the likes of Thomas Partey and Jordan Ayew earning high ratings.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh