Ghana’s national football team is staying at the upscale Clayton City Hotel in London, enjoying world-class amenities

The hotel’s prime location places the Black Stars just minutes away from the GTech Community Stadium in Brentford

The Black Stars are focused on winning and reaching the final, where they could face either Jamaica or Trinidad and Tobago

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The Black Stars of Ghana are lodged in a top-tier hotel in London for the Unity Cup 2025 which kicks off Tuesday, May 27, 2025.

The team has checked into the upscale Clayton City Hotel, a plush urban luxury facility, ahead of their crucial semi-final clash against Nigeria.

Ghana Black Stars lodge at Clayton City Hotel in London during Unity Cup 2025. Image credit: ghanafaofficial, eventexpressuk

Source: Twitter

Where are the Black Stars staying in London?

The Clayton City Hotel is a fitting home for the Black Stars during their Unity Cup campaign, with a night stay costing around $204, per Agoda.

Located in a prime London district, this four-star property is renowned for blending stylish sophistication with homely comfort, making it a top choice for discerning travellers, including international athletes.

Boasting modern architectural flair and an inviting atmosphere, the hotel offers a serene escape from the hustle and bustle of city life.

It features state-of-the-art amenities, including a fully equipped fitness centre, luxurious spa facilities, and chic on-site dining experiences.

These features ensure relaxation and provide an ideal environment for player recovery and focus.

Check out the interior of the Clayton City Hotel where the Black Stars are based in London below.

Ghana's squad for Unity Cup 2025

Black Stars head coach unveiled his 23-man squad on Monday, with some major names absent from the selection as seen on ghanafa.

Premier League trio Mohammed Kudus of West Ham United, Thomas Partey of Arsenal, and Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth were all left out due to various reasons as stated by the Ghana FA via its official website.

Antoine Semenyo (second from left) as well as Mohammed Kudus and Thomas Partey are major absentees from Ghana Unity Cup squad. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, the former Dortmund coach handed call-ups to five debutants, including St Patrick's Athletic goalkeeper, Joseph Anang.

There were also places for four home-based players such as Benjamin Asare of Hearts of Oak and Kwame Opoku of Asante Kotoko.

When is Ghana vs Nigeria Unity Cup match?

The Ghana vs Nigeria showdown is scheduled to take place on Wednesday, May 28 at 7PM at the Gtech Community Stadium.

The West African nations renew rivalry on foreign land following their keenly-contested 2022 World Cup playoffs that saw the Black Stars qualify to the tournament finals in Qatar with a 1-1 aggregate score.

Can Ghana win the Unity Cup?

The stakes are high in the Ghana vs Nigeria clash given a place in the final and bragging rights are on the line.

A win means Ghana would face the victor of the Jamaica vs Trinidad and Tobago showdown in the final game.

Nigeria is without key players like Victor Osimhem which makes this fixture pretty much an open contest with no clear favourites.

Ghana's Aziz Issah to leave Barcelona

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the unpleasant news of FC Barcelona reportedly planning to offload Ghanaian teen sensation, Abdul Aziz Issah.

According to Sport, the La Liga champions are unimpressed by the prospect of the Ghana U-20 star.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh