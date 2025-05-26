Former Arsenal star Tomas Rosický, who was hospitalised with heart complications last week, is now stable

The Sparta Prague sporting director has since delivered an honest assessment of his health condition

He was earlier tipped to take up the sporting director role at Arsenal, but the role ultimately went to Andrea Berta

Tomas Rosický is now back home and on the road to recovery after a health scare that landed him in intensive care last week.

The 44-year-old, who has transitioned into a sports director role after retiring from football in 2018, was rushed to the hospital last Tuesday after suffering heart-related complications.

His condition raised immediate concern, especially given the sudden nature of the incident.

However, after thorough medical checks, doctors concluded that surgery was not required, which came as a major relief for the football community.

Sparta Prague, the club where Rosický now oversees sporting affairs, released a heartfelt statement confirming the news on Monday.

“Our sporting director, Tomas Rosický, was unexpectedly hospitalised in the intensive care unit last Tuesday due to heart-related issues,” the message read on the club's website.

“Fortunately, no surgery was required. Tomas, you have our full support. We’re all thinking of you.”

Rosický opens up after health scare

Following his discharge, Rosický addressed the public with an honest reflection on what led to this moment.

“As a player and sporting director, I’ve always gone all in. Full effort, no hesitation," he shared.

"But this situation has shown me that I need to take better care of myself. Poor lifestyle habits, lack of physical activity, and family predispositions unfortunately, brought me here.”

While he won’t be involved in the day-to-day demands of his role for now, Rosický remains connected to the team’s long-term vision.

"The good news is that I’m expected to make a full recovery, though I’m currently unable to carry out the demanding responsibilities of a sporting director.

"I’ll remain in touch with my colleagues as we’ve always operated as a team. We have a clear vision, strategy, and structured processes in place. The guys will take care of it."

Rosický’s absence will be felt, not just for his leadership behind the scenes but also for the credibility and calm he brings to a club steeped in Czech football history.

Known for his intelligence on the pitch and eye for detail off it, his role in Sparta’s recent progress has been significant.

From Sparta Prague to Arsenal: Rosický's football legacy

As a player, Rosický left a deep mark across Europe. His journey began at Sparta Prague before moving to Borussia Dortmund.

Tomas' eye-catching brand of football with his close control and quick thinking in tight spaces, traits that earned him the nickname “Little Mozart.”

But it was at Arsenal where he truly became a fan favourite.

Across ten years in North London, he wore the red and white with elegance and grit, notching 28 goals and 23 assists in 246 outings, according to Transfermarkt.

