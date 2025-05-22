Renowned radio broadcaster Kofi Asare Brako Abatay has opened up about his biggest regret in life

The media personality has advised the youth to learn from his experiences and live a righteous life

Social media users have commented on Kofi Asare Brako Abatay's trending post shared on Facebook

Renowned radio broadcaster Kofi Asare Brako Abatay, affectionately known as Abatay in the Ghanaian entertainment industry, recently became emotional during a live radio interview as he opened up about his greatest regret.

He shared that he found Christ later in life, which led to the painful realisation that he hadn’t introduced his children to the teachings of Christianity. This oversight, he believed, has significantly affected both his life and theirs.

Veteran broadcaster Kofi Asare Brako Abatay breaks down as he shares his biggest regret in life. Photo credit: @peacefm.

Source: Instagram

Reflecting on his journey, the former Peace FM presenter emphasised the importance of fostering a strong spiritual foundation.

He urged the youth to take their religious lives seriously, suggesting that doing so could lead to unimaginable blessings and a more fulfilling life.

“My experiences have taught me that every parent should strive to introduce their children to the tenets of Christianity, a secret I regret not knowing earlier.

“If I had prioritised my faith, my family’s life would undoubtedly have taken a different, more positive course. This is my most profound regret,” he stated.

His heartfelt message served as a poignant reminder to the younger generation to steer clear of ungodly distractions and embrace a Christlike existence, which he believes can unlock God’s goodness in their lives.

“I often find myself in tears when I reflect on my past choices, but I hold on to the belief that it’s never too late to turn things around,” he added, drawing inspiration from biblical figures.

“Just as Abraham waited 75 to have a child and was promised by God to become the father of many nations, I encourage parents who are longing for children to look to Abraham and Sarah’s story as a prayer point and testament that God can perform wonders in their lives.”

Reactions to Abatay sharing his biggest regret

Some social media users have commented on popular radio presenter Kofi Asare Brako Abatay's post on Facebook. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Eric Ampah stated:

"I thank God for your life, may God bless you for sharing this testimony, my dear people, don't go through challenging times before you accept Jesus. Now is the time, as you listen to Kofi today, the time is."

Kwaku Macco Tecno stated:

"Anytime you hear this person crying on air like this. My people fear them. They haven't changed."

Prince Darko stated:

"He blocked us when we started to advise him on his certain behaviours."

Naadusah Sheer stated:

"I will not be surprised if I hear this man is gone 😔😔, cos I have seen his spirit afar from him. My God protect him."

Isaac Asante Boateng stated:

"The saving grace is still available. Glory be to God."

The Facebook video of Abatay's emotional admission is below:

Dan Kwaku Yeboah's brother trends online

Another Ghanaian media personality, sports journalist Dan Kwaku Yeboah recently went viral after a video of his elder brother’s captivating performance at a funeral surfaced online.

The video showcased his brother, a talented singer and actor who won a National Theatre award in 2003, as he entertained the mourners, showcasing his remarkable abilities and leaving the audience in high spirits during a sombre occasion.

Dan Kwaku Yeboah proudly shared insights into his brother’s achievements, highlighting the familial bond and showcasing the hidden talents that run in their family. The TikTok video is below:

Dan Kwaku Yeboah bags a Master's degree

YEN.com.gh also reported on Dan Kwaku Yeboah studying communication science for his Master's Degree.

The sports journalist shared the details after graduating from the prestigious University of Cape Coast.

He shared pics of himself in his graduation gown, alongside Despite Media colleagues like GM, Kennedy Osei.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh