Zinedine Zidane expressed awe at Lamine Yamal’s Champions League performance against Inter Milan

At just 17, Yamal delivered an extraordinary 18 goals and 25 assists in 55 matches, playing a crucial role in Barca’s domestic treble

Yamal’s name is also being mentioned in early Ballon d’Or 2025 conversations, signaling his swift rise to global football stardom

Real Madrid and global football icon, Zinedine Zidane, has made a profound commendation of Barcelona wonderkid, Lamine Yamal.

With a season that has dazzled fans, pundits, and even former rivals, the La Masia graduate has not only played a pivotal role in Barcelona’s domestic treble.

Astonishing 2024/25 Lamine Yamal stats

In a campaign that saw Hansi Flick's Barcelona clinch La Liga, the Copa del Rey, and the Spanish Super Cup, the teenage winger emerged as the heartbeat of the Blaugrana's attack.

Featuring in 55 matches across all competitions, per Transfermarkt, Yamal racked up an astonishing 18 goals and 25 assists, a feat unheard of for someone so young.

What’s more impressive than the numbers, however, is the manner in which Yamal has played. His fearless dribbling, intelligent positioning, and eye for the final pass have made him a nightmare for defenders.

Despite his age of 17, Yamal plays with a maturity that belies his youth, showcasing not just talent but the mentality of a seasoned professional.

Zidane left in Awe of Lamine Yamal

One of the most glowing endorsements of Yamal’s brilliance this season came from none other than a legend from La Liga rivals Real Madrid.

Zinedine Zidane, a legendary figure and former Real Madrid coach, if not often heard in the media since he departed Los Blancos after the 2020/21 season.

Yet, after witnessing Yamal’s second-half performance against Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League, Zidane couldn’t hold back his admiration as quoted by Footmercato.

“His second half against Inter Milan… I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. To see someone in such control on the pitch is pretty fantastic. We all enjoy watching him play,” Zidane said.

For a man who once led Real Madrid to three consecutive Champions League titles to speak so highly of a Barcelona teenager, the magnitude of Yamal’s impact becomes clear.

What are Lamine Yamal's 2025 Ballon d'Or chances?

Yamal’s name is already being discussed in conversations surrounding the 2025 Ballon d’Or given his top displays in the current season.

The Euro 2024 winner is part of lots of top contenders for the prestigious individual accolade this year, including Yamal's Barcelona teammate Raphinha, who racked up 34 goals and provided 25 assists in 2024/25 for the Spanish giants.

Paris Saint-Germain attacker Ousmane Dembele is another hot favourite for the award, especially if PSG are able to win the 2025 Champions League final, with Mikel Arteta predicting the outcome a few weeks ago.

