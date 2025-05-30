Thomas Partey is reportedly in advanced talks with Arsenal over a new contract, with discussions progressing positively

Manager Mikel Arteta publicly expressed his desire to keep Partey, praising his experience, balance, and leadership within the squad

Partey is expected to join Arsenal’s pre-season plans, which include training at Sobha Realty Training Centre and a tour of Asia

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are moving closer to securing the future of Ghana international midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghanaian player's contract expires in June 2025, and is reportedly in advanced talks over a new deal with the Gunners.

Kieran Tierney and Thomas Partey of Arsenal during a training session at Sobha Realty Training Centre on May 17, 2025 in London Colney, England. Image credit: Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Source: Getty Images

Positive signs for Thomas Partey ahead of pre-season

The 31-year-old midfielder is expected to pen a new deal and join Arsenal’s pre-season preparations ahead of the 2025/26 campaign, according to football.london.

The 2024/25 Premier League runners-up are due to return to training at the Sobha Realty Training Centre before flying to Asia for a pre-season tour on July 19.

Partey’s involvement is seen as a key step towards full integration next season, especially after an injury ruled him out for some parts of last season.

His presence will add depth and experience to a midfield that already boasts youthful energy and technical talent such as Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard.

Mikel Arteta keen to keep Partey

The Spaniard has made no secret of his admiration for Partey, with the Arsenal boss recently confirming his desire to keep the Ghana international at the Emirates.

Arteta values Partey’s composure, tactical intelligence, and leadership qualities on and off the pitch.

“This has been Thomas’ best season in terms of consistency. His availability has been exceptional, and the way he’s played and performed has been really important for us.” Arteta said.

This endorsement is seen as vital in helping finalize the extension of the former Atletico Madrid midfielder's contract.

It also shows Partey remains part of Arsenal’s short-term strategy as thei aim for the 2025/25 Premier League and Champions League.

Partey's absence from Unity Cup

The Arsenal player was not part of Ghana’s squad for the Unity Cup 2025 where they Black Stars lost their tournament opener to Nigeria on Wednesday.

The Ghana Football Association, via its official website, explained Partey's unavailability for the mini competition which is taking place in London.

The Ghanaian team will now meet Trinidad and Tobago in the third place match on May 31, with Nigeria battling Jamaica in the final later on the same day.

Ghana train on May 29, 2025 ahead of 3rd-place match vs Trinidad and Tobago at Unity Cup in London. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

Source: Twitter

Other key members of Otto Addo's Ghana national team who missed out on the Unity Cup are Mohammed Kudus, Antoine Semenyo, and Inaki Williams.

Missing out on international duty might also help Partey stay fresh for club responsibilities. With no added travel or physical toll, the Ghanaian can focus on regaining top form.

Nigeria defeat Ghana in Unity Cup 2025

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the Unity Cup triumph of the Super Eagles of Nigeria over the Black Stars of Ghana in what was the most-anticipated fixture of the tournament.

The defeat also saw Benjamin Asare's clean sheet record broken after conceding twice against Ghana's historic football rivals at the Gtech Community Stadium.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh