Despite Marcus Rashford’s interest in joining Barcelona, the Catalan club is reportedly only willing to take him on loan

Manchester United will only sanction a loan if Barcelona agree to cover Rashford’s full £325,000-a-week salary and pay a loan fee

Aston Villa, where Rashford had a short loan spell, have yet to decide on activating their £40 million option to buy

Marcus Rashford’s hopes of securing a dream move to FC Barcelona have taken a significant hit, as the Catalan giants have reportedly ruled out a permanent deal for the Manchester United forward.

The England international is looking to leave Old Trafford this summer following a turbulent season, but United's attempts to offload him have hit an early obstacle.

Rashford’s future in limbo after Aston Villa loan

The 27-year-old spent the latter half of the 2024/25 campaign on loan at Aston Villa, where he recorded a modest return of four goals and five assists under Unai Emery according to Transfermarkt.

While Villa had the option to make the move permanent for a fee in the region of £40 million, it remains unclear whether the Midlands club will activate that clause.

Villa’s hesitation has opened the door for other suitors, with Barcelona emerging as a surprising frontrunner.

However, the Spanish club has allegedly made it clear that they are unwilling to match the £40 million valuation Manchester United are demanding, per Bild.

Barcelona only interested in loan move for Rashford

According to the report from the German outlet, Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is keen on recruiting Rashford to bolster his squad for next season.

The former Bayern Munich boss sees the Englishman as a versatile forward who could complement the likes of Lamine Yamal and Raphinha.

Yet, due to ongoing financial constraints, Barcelona are only open to a loan deal for Rashford, rather than committing to a permanent transfer.

The club is believed to have informed United that any deal must be temporary and contingent on strict financial terms.

This means if the two teams fail to agree, then United would have to look for other solutions to deal with the Marcus Rashford situation at Old Trafford.

United’s demands could complicate the transfer

Despite being open to another loan spell, Manchester United are expected to drive a hard bargain according to the same source.

The Premier League club reportedly wants any interested party to cover Rashford’s full weekly wage of £325,000.

In addition, United are demanding a loan fee in the range of £5 million to £10 million, making the deal significantly more expensive for Barcelona.

Rashford's reported fallout with Ruben Amorim

Rashford’s desire to leave United stems from a reported fallout with head coach Ruben Amorim, who replaced Erik ten Hag in November 2024.

The once-promising academy graduate has found himself on the periphery of the squad and is understood to be seeking a fresh start abroad.

While many thought the situation would improve ahead of the 2025/26 season, many reports rather indicate Rashford is not part of the plans of Amorim, who was recently praised by United defender Matthijs de Ligt, as covered by the BBC.

