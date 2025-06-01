Thomas Partey is expected to exit Arsenal this summer as his contract expires, with no agreement reached

Barcelona, under new manager Hansi Flick, have reportedly initiated discussions with the former Atletico Madrid player

The Arsenal midfielder did not take part in the recently-ended Unity Cup in London which was won by Nigeria

After five seasons at Arsenal, Thomas Partey appears set to leave the Emirates Stadium as his contract nears its end this summer.

The Ghanaian midfielder, now 31, has not reached an agreement on a new deal, raising speculation about his next destination.

Mikel Arteta, who brought Partey to North London in 2020 from Atlético Madrid for £45 million, has publicly expressed a desire to keep the experienced midfielder at the club.

As it stands, the Gunners are preparing for life without him, with several transfer targets being considered to reinforce Arteta's midfield.

Barcelona reportedly open talks with Partey

According to The Sun, Barcelona have entered talks with Thomas Partey as they seek experienced reinforcement in midfield.

Barcelona manager Hansi Flick is said to be an admirer of Partey's physical presence, tactical intelligence, and La Liga experience from his time with Atlético Madrid.

''The La Liga giants’ representatives have opened talks with the Ghanaian hardman’s camp over a free transfer this summer with Partey's future at the Emirates still up in the air.'' the Sun noted.

For the La Liga champions, whose financial situation remains tight, signing a free agent of Partey’s calibre represents a potentially shrewd piece of business.

Partey, with his ability to break up play and initiate attacks, fits well into the playing style of Flick's Blaugrana setup.

For the Ghanaian, the move would also represent a return to Spain, where he spent nearly a decade at Atletico and built his reputation as one of Europe’s most combative midfielders.

Partey's 2024/25 Season in Focus

His performances in the 2024/25 season reminded fans of his peak form, especially in key Champions League games against Real Madrid in the semi-finals.

Partey delivered composure, control, and balance to Arsenal’s midfield, often partnering with Declan Rice and skipper Martin Odegaard.

While Arteta values his experience and leadership, and wants the former Tema Youth player to stay, a new deal has not been finalized, raising doubts about Partey's future.

Martin Zubimendi's potential arrival at Arsenal

With Partey's departure increasingly likely, Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as a potential replacement, per Football.london.

The 26-year-old Spanish international has been on the Gunners’ radar for over a year and fits the profile Arteta is seeking.

Zubimendi has consistently impressed in La Liga with his intelligence and distribution, and he is seen as a long-term solution in a position where Arsenal have rotated heavily.

Unlike Partey, who is more of a physical enforcer, Zubimendi offers elegance and positional discipline, with many waiting to see how Arteta can accommodate both players on the same team.

Mikel Arteta wants Partey to stay at Arsenal

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Mikel Arteta's public endorsement of Thomas Partey as he expressed his desire to see the Ghanaian stay at the club.

With Arsenal yet to reveal their official position on Thomas Partey, many believe the club wants to secure Martin Zubimendi’s signature before making any public statement on Partey’s future.

