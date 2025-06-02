Paris Saint-Germain won their first-ever Champions League title with a commanding 5-0 victory over Inter Milan in Munich

Despite eligibility, PSG have reportedly decided not to add a star on their jersey next season, a tradition many European clubs follow

Teen sensation Desire Doue and Achraf Hakimi were particularly outstanding against the Italian Serie A powerhouse

Paris Saint-Germain made history by clinching their first-ever UEFA Champions League title with a stunning 5-0 victory over Inter Milan last Saturday in Munich.

However, the French giants have reportedly decided against adding a star to their jersey for next season, a tradition embraced by many other European clubs who have lifted the prestigious trophy.

PSG celebrate their maiden Champions League trophy success after dominating Inter Milan 5-0 in Munich on May 31, 2025. Image credit: Kirill KUDRYAVTSEV/AFP, Champions League/X

PSG too powerful for Inter Milan

The Parisians announced their arrival on the continental stage in emphatic fashion with a 5-0 dismantling of Inter Milan who also lost the 2023 final to Manchester City in Instanbul, per UEFA.

Luis Enrique's side controlled majority of the Munich final, finding the breakthrough on 12 minutes through Achraf Hakimi, who matched Abedi Ayew's long-standing record in French football.

More goals followed from Desire Doue, who racked up a brace, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Senny Mayulu.

The Star tradition for Champions League winners

In European football, the addition of stars above a club’s badge is a symbolic tradition representing major achievements, particularly league titles or continental triumphs.

Many clubs choose to wear stars as a badge of honor and historical pride while other teams prefer to leave it out.

Specifically for the Champions League, UEFA allows clubs to display a star on their jerseys to commemorate each European Cup or Champions League title they have won.

For example, clubs like Real Madrid, AC Milan, and Bayern Munich proudly showcase multiple stars, reflecting their rich history of European success.

Stars serve as an instant visual cue of a club’s legacy, reminding both fans and rivals of their winning pedigree.

Will PSG have a star on their jersey for the Club World Cup?

The current Champions League holders are set to participate in the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup in the United States, and they will not have a star on their shirt according to Jerome Rothen.

Despite being eligible to add a star to their jersey following their Champions League victory, PSG have reportedly opted against this move.

French journalist Rothen, speaking on Rothen S'enflamme as seen on RMC, revealed this decision, explaining that clubs have the choice to include a star but PSG will not do so for the upcoming season.

The same decision applies for the 2025/26 season as PSG would aim to defend the Champions League, Ligue 1, and Coupe de France.

