Paris Saint-Germain overwhelmed Inter Milan 5-0 in the 2025 UEFA Champions League final in Munich

The loss is the worst recorded by any team in the history of the Champions League finals from 1955 till date

Rival AC Milan supporters held a playful mock funeral for Inter Milan, complete with memes and chants

AC Milan fans celebrated Inter Milan's 2025 Champions League final collapse against Paris Saint-Germain with a tongue-in-cheek funeral.

Inter's catastrophic 5-0 defeat to PSG in Munich on Saturday, May 31 left the Italian giants shell-shocked, sparking a wave of hilarious reactions from their arch-rivals AC Milan supporters.

Inter Milan team are seen during the UEFA Champions League Final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at Munich Football Arena. Image credit: Halil Sagirkaya/Anadolu

Source: Getty Images

PSG dominated Inter Milan in a one-sided final

Going into the UCL final, many football enthusiasts anticipated a fiercely competitive clash, given Inter's pedigree and PSG's current form.

The Italians had enjoyed a strong season domestically and in Europe over the years, unfortunately losing the 2023 final to Manchester City in Instanbul, according to UEFA.

PSG’s ruthless display of offensive football

The game started with a bang as Achraf Hakimi, who matched Abedi Ayew's iconic record, put PSG ahead in the 12th minute, signaling the start of a relentless onslaught.

Desire Doue followed swiftly with two clinical finishes, scoring in the 20th and again in the 63rd minute, effectively crippling Inter’s hopes of mounting a comeback.

Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia then made it 4-0 in the 73rd minute with a dazzling display of pace and skill, further humiliating the Italians on the grandest stage.

To seal the historic rout, substitute Senny Mayulu added a fifth goal in the 86th minute, a ruthless final blow to Inter’s aspirations as featured by the BBC.

Inter Milan disappointed on a big Munich night

Inter Milan’s performance was marred by a series of tactical errors and lapses in concentration as they fail to correct their mistakes from the semi-finals against Barcelona.

Simone Inzaghi’s side seemed overwhelmed by PSG’s intensity and fluidity. Defensive organization broke down repeatedly, allowing PSG’s attackers to find space and finish with ruthless efficiency.

Francesco Acerbi and Kristjan Asllani disappointed after PSG thrashed Inter Milan in Munich on May 31, 2025. Image credit: Stu Forster

Source: Getty Images

Inter’s midfield also struggled to gain control, leaving their defense exposed. Attempts to push forward and claw back into the game only opened more gaps at the back.

It was a night where everything went wrong for the Italian club, and PSG capitalized on every opportunity with clinical precision.

AC Milan fans’ humorous funeral

AC Milan fans wasted no time in turning the tragic outcome of Saturday's final into a moment of humor.

Some supporters of the Rossoneri, bitter rivals with Inter in the Milan derby and across Italian football, staged a mock funeral for Inter.

Watch the video of the event below

With a coffin covered with Inter Milan colours and logo, the Milan fans gathered, holding light-hearted mourning events complete with fake tombstones, funeral chants, and playful eulogies.

Social media exploded with memes, jokes, and tributes to Inter’s “demise” in the Champions League, with Milan fans delighting in the spectacle.

Supercomputer's UCL final prediction

YEN.com.gh earlier reported the forecast of an Opta Supercomputer concerning the 2025 Champions League final between Inter Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.

The prediction went viral, generating lots of buzz, even before the Italian Serie A side and the French Ligue 1 side took to the Munich pitch to contest the eagerly-waited final, with the Ligue 1 winners securing a historic triumph.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh