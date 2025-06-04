Canadian-Ghanaian star Alphonso Davies has disclosed how his parents keep him grounded despite his football fame

Davies was born in Buduburam, a refugee camp in Ghana, before his family were resettled in Canada

He is currently recuperating from a long-term injury, which cut short his 2024/25 season with Bayern Munich

Alphonso Davies may be one of the brightest stars in football today, but behind the spotlight is a story deeply rooted in humility, family, and gratitude.

Born in a refugee camp in Ghana to Liberian parents fleeing the brutal civil war, Davies has never lost sight of his beginnings.

After settling in Canada, his family built a life from scratch—a journey that shaped the person he is today.

Alphonso Davies proudly hoists the UEFA Champions League after helping Bayern Munich win the trophy in 2020.

Source: Getty Images

Alphonso Davies shares a humble reality with his parents

The Bayern Munich full-back has often spoken about the strong values his parents passed down to him.

But in a recent live stream, he gave fans a candid look into just how real things still are at home.

"You guys know that when I'm at home in Edmonton [Canada], my parents make me do dishes," he began, laughing as he recalled a conversation with his mother.

"Four years ago. And my mom was like, so you're just gonna leave it in the sink?

"I'm like, yeah. She's like, listen. I don't care who you are or who you think you are. You wash dishes in this house. I'm like, but mom, you know, I'm a Champions League winner.

"She's like, I don't care. I was like, yeah. You got it. You got it. So I had to wash my I should I had to wash my plate, which was bizarre.

"We have a dishwasher, but she wants me to wash the plate with my hands," he ended

At just 24, Davies has conquered heights many players only dream of. Yet, with all the fame and fortune, he remains refreshingly grounded—a trait influenced by his upbringing.

Alphonso Davies' performance in the 2024/25 season

Despite being eligible to play for Ghana or Liberia, Davies chose to represent Canada and became the face of their 2022 World Cup campaign, proudly carrying the flag of a nation that embraced his family.

Sadly, the immediate past 2024/25 season didn't go as planned for the Canadian star.

Alphonso Davies lies injured on the pitch during a game between Canada and Argentina.

Source: Getty Images

A serious cruciate ligament injury in March ruled him out of action for the rest of the campaign. According to Transfermarkt, he is expected to be back on September 30.

FIFA to compensate Bayern Munich over Davies' injury

Meanwhile, Bayern Munich will be financially compensated by FIFA for the injury to Davies as part of the FIFA Club Protection Programme, the club announced on its website.

The compensation will be made by the world governing body because Davies' injury occurred during international duty. The amount of this compensation is yet to be determined.

Alphonso Davies sings Sarkodie's Adonai word-for-word

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh reported that Alphonso Davies flawlessly sang Sarkodie’s hit track Adonai went viral.

The Bayern Munich star was captured in his room vibing to the classic tune, originally featuring the late Castro.

With effortless energy and joy, Davies belted out every lyric and chorus, throwing in some playful dance moves and expressions.

