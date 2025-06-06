During Lyon's final match of the Ligue 1 season, Nemanja Matic covered up a rainbow anti-homophobia logo on his shirt

As a result of his actions, the former Chelsea and Manchester United midfielder has been slapped with a ban

French sports minister Marie Barsacq condemned Matic's actions, emphasizing the need for football to embrace inclusivity

Former Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has received a four-match suspension from Ligue 1 authorities following a controversial act during Lyon's final game of the season.

The incident, which occurred on May 17, coincided with International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, and Transphobia.

The controversial Matic incident

During Lyon's crucial final-day fixture against Angers, Matic made headlines for all the wrong reasons.

As part of Ligue 1's annual show of support for the LGBT+ community, all players wore shirts adorned with a rainbow-colored patch and a symbol denouncing homophobia.

However, when the Serbia international entered the field as a substitute, he was seen wearing a piece of white cloth that covered the rainbow logo on his shirt.

This act of covering the anti-homophobia symbol was seen as a protest against the league's stance on LGBT+ rights.

The controversy surrounding Matic intensified when it was revealed that the logo in question carried the message "Homophobia crossed out, football underneath," a direct call to combat homophobic actions in the sport.

French authorities condemn Nemanja Matic

The French Football Federation (FFF) and Ligue 1’s governing body, the Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP), wasted no time in addressing the issue.

After a thorough investigation, the LFP's disciplinary committee handed down a four-match suspension to Matic, with two of those matches being suspended according to Mirror.

The punishment also included a stipulation for Matic to participate in an anti-homophobia awareness campaign within the next six months.

Marie Barsacq, France's Minister for Sports, was among the first to denounce the incident, emphasizing the role football plays in society.

She noted that the sport has a significant platform and must not condone any form of discriminatory behavior.

Barsacq further asserted that football's language and culture need to evolve to reflect a more inclusive and tolerant society.

Matic’s explanation

In response to the disciplinary charges, Matic has maintained that his actions were not intended to promote homophobia or disrespect the LGBT+ community as reported by GIVEMESPORT.

He claimed that his actions were a personal statement based on his beliefs, but it remains uncertain whether he fully understood the wider implications of his actions, given the context of the league's initiative.

