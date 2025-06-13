Worrying scenes unfolded as a treble-winning international footballer collapses during key match in Colombia

Following the shocking incident on the field, Roman took to Instagram to update fans, assuring them he was fine.

The experienced footballer was voted Most Valuable Player of the Colombia elite league in 2014 after helping his team to a historic treble

Andres Felipe Roman, a key player for Atletico Nacional, left the crowd in stunned silence after collapsing mid-game during a match between Independiente Santa Fe and Atletico Nacional on June 13, 2025.

Per reports, the incident occurred just 12 minutes into the Colombian league match, sending shockwaves through the stadium as the 29-year-old full-back fell backward, appearing to lose consciousness.

Andres Felipe Roman collapses mid-match

Roman, who had been in stellar form for Atletico Nacional, had been enjoying a successful season after helping his team achieve a historic treble earlier in the year.

However, during this particular match, his performance was interrupted by a sudden and terrifying collapse on the field, according to Daily Mail.

The sight of the player lying motionless on the pitch caused immediate concern, with both teammates and opponents rushing to his aid.

Medical staff quickly arrived, and the referee paused the game while the situation unfolded.

The urgency was palpable as an ambulance made its way down the sideline to be ready in case further medical attention was needed.

The relief of Andres Felipe Roman recovering

Fortunately, the situation took a turn for the better when, after a brief moment of uncertainty, Roman managed to regain consciousness and get back on his feet.

Within a minute, he was walking around, much to the relief of everyone present. His immediate recovery was a moment of great relief, with fans and players alike applauding his resilience.

Despite his prompt recovery, Roman was substituted out of the game as a precautionary measure as his team went ahead to win the fixture 2-1.

His health was the priority, and the club quickly arranged for an electrocardiogram (ECG) to assess any underlying medical issues.

According to the source, the results were clear, showing no abnormalities in his heart function. The player was then cleared to return to the sidelines, much to the relief of his supporters.

Remarkable career of Andres Felipe Roman

In 2024, he played a pivotal role in helping the club secure their first-ever domestic treble, winning the Categoría Primera A, Copa Colombia, and the Superliga Colombiana.

His remarkable contributions earned him the recognition of being named the best player in the Colombian league for that year and a place in the team of the season.

These achievements have made him one of the most respected players in South American football, as featured by AS.

Positive update by Andres Felipe Roman

After the frightening incident on the field, the popular footballer took to Instagram to reassure fans that he was doing well.

“I’m fine, thanks everyone for the messages,” he wrote, alleviating the concerns of his followers worldwide.

With his health confirmed to be in good shape, fans can look forward to seeing the talented full-back return to action soon.

