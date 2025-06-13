Ghanaian footballer David Oduro received a heartwarming message from Barcelona on his birthday

The Spanish giants wished the budding left-back a three-word message in Catalan on his 19th birthday

He made history by becoming the first player in the Ghana Premier League to secure a direct move to Barcelona

FC Barcelona has extended warm birthday wishes to Ghanaian youngster David Oduro, marking his 19th birthday with a special message on social media.

The club’s reserve side, Barça Atlètic, posted a tribute to the left-back on X, showing just how much the teenager is already appreciated in Catalonia.

David Oduro made 11 appearances across all competitions for Barcelona B in the 2024/25 season. Photo credit: @FCBarcelonaB/X.

Source: Twitter

In a brief but meaningful post, the Spanish outfit wrote on X:

"𝑷𝒆𝒓 𝒎𝒐𝒍𝒕𝒔 𝒂𝒏𝒚𝒔, Oduro! 😍"

The phrase, written in Catalan, translates loosely to “to many years,” a way of wishing someone a long and happy life.

Fans show love to David Oduro

The message from Barcelona sparked a wave of excitement among fans, many of whom flooded the comments with their wishes:

@obo_younger wished the youngster:

"Happy birthday, Oduro 🥳"

@NwakanC added:

"Happy birthday to the Ghana boy."

@Wahab_B_Damoah chimed in:

"Happy birthday to you 🎊🎉✌️"

@DollarMan668 prayed:

"Bless up."

@qweku_sakyi praised:

"Baller."

@Marcelo04664800 summed up:

"More wins."

The outpouring of support speaks volumes about the growing admiration for the Ghanaian defender, both domestically and internationally.

From Accra Lions to FC Barcelona: David Oduro's historic move to Spain

According to Ghanasoccernet, Oduro made headlines in August 2024 when he signed a three-year contract with Barcelona, becoming the first player in Ghana Premier League history to make a direct move to the Catalan giants.

The deal saw him switch from Accra Lions to Barça Atlètic, Barcelona’s B team, making his journey even more remarkable.

Born on June 12, 2006, the defender began his football journey with Accra Lions' youth setup.

His dedication and hard work paid off when he earned a place in the senior squad during the 2022/23 campaign.

Over two seasons, he featured in 50 league matches and found the net once—solid numbers for a teenage full-back.

Beyond club football, Oduro also represented Ghana at the youth level. He was part of the national Under-20 side that clinched gold at the 2023 African Games in Accra under coach Desmond Offei.

David Oduro at his Barcelona presentation. Photo credit: @FCBarcelonaB/X.

Source: Twitter

Style of play and big comparisons

Oduro has earned praise for his pace, positioning, and ability to link up with attacking moves—key qualities for a modern full-back.

His forward runs and one-on-one ability have drawn comparisons to legends like Marcelo and Jordi Alba.

During the just-ended 2024/25 season, Oduro appeared in 11 matches across all competitions for Juliano Belletti’s side, according to Transfermarkt.

While he hasn’t yet nailed down a starting role, his growth has been steady. With nearly a year under his belt in Spain, the foundation is being laid for bigger opportunities ahead.

Alejandro Balde offers mentorship for David Oduro

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh disclosed that David Oduro received a touching message from Spanish full-back Alejandro Balde.

Balde reached out to Oduro on Instagram, offering words of encouragement and mentorship—an inspiring gesture that followed Oduro’s public declaration of Balde as his role model.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Omoleye Omoruyi, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh