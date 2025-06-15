Sergio Aguero was asked if he could arrange a meeting with Lionel Messi during a livestream with iShowSpeed

The ex-Manchester City star shifted the focus, teasing the YouTuber about his strong support for Cristiano Ronaldo

The Argentine declared his preference for Messi and cheekily pointed out Ronaldo’s absence from the Club World Cup

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero has sparked buzz with a cheeky remark aimed at Cristiano Ronaldo during the Club World Cup.

The newly expanded tournament began on Saturday night, as Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly battled to a goalless draw against Inter Miami at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Sergio Aguero Trolls Cristiano Ronaldo in Viral Club World Cup Clip

Source: Getty Images

Aguero, one of the Premier League’s all-time greats, was in the stands to watch former teammates Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets in action.

After the match, he joined American YouTuber iShowSpeed on a livestream.

During their chat about the long-standing Messi-Ronaldo rivalry, Aguero took the opportunity to poke fun at Ronaldo.

He threw subtle shade over Ronaldo’s absence from the Club World Cup, despite earlier rumours linking him to a possible move that could have made it happen.

Aguero 'trolls' Ronaldo over Club World Cup no-show

While chatting with iShowSpeed, Aguero was asked if he could help the YouTuber meet Lionel Messi.

The retired striker turned the tables, questioning Speed’s well-known admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Aguero then expressed his preference for Messi—his longtime Argentina teammate—before taking a sly dig at Ronaldo’s absence from the Club World Cup.

"But [Cristiano] Ronaldo plays here [at the Club World Cup]? Or no? Oh, maybe he has to watch."

After then congratulating the 40-year-old Al Nassr forward on his recent Nations League win with Portugal, Aguero's comments certainly provoked a mixed reaction online.

"Aguero is savage with that 'Congratulations.' that was real clowning behaviour," one X user said.

Meanwhile, another, in direct contrast, commented: "Aguero has nightmares about Ronaldo." Another X user also remarked:

"Aguero's salty that he missed out on the World Cup in 2022", while a fourth added:

"Al Nassr didn’t get invited and Ronaldo chose to not participate (by not signing to a club playing at the CWC). Granted, if Al Nassr were invited (for marketing purposes) like Miami, they have no chance of winning so why bother playing."

Other comments in support of Aguero include one that read:

"I love you for this Aguero", while another wrote: "Aguero cooked the whole fanbase here."

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh