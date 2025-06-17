The East Coast Bays Rugby Club and broader Auckland rugby community are in mourning following the tragic death of aa, a cherished long-time player and mentor who passed away at just 42 years old.

Arakawa reportedly suffered a heart attack during training on Thursday, June 12, and died three days later in hospital, surrounded by loved ones.

Dan Arakawa (pictured, left). Image credit: Bays Rugby - East Coast Bays

Source: Facebook

Arakawa dies after collapsing at training

According to Mail Sport, the veteran sports figure collapsed unexpectedly during a regular training session with his East Coast Bays teammates.

Quick action was taken by those present, who immediately began administering first aid in an attempt to save him.

Despite these efforts, the father of three succumbed to the medical emergency on Sunday, June 15, leaving teammates and supporters devastated.

The incident has rocked the close-knit rugby club, with messages of sorrow and admiration pouring in from current players, past teammates, rival clubs, and members of the wider New Zealand rugby circle.

Arakawa as a club legend and grassroots icon

Dan Arakawa joined East Coast Bays in 2001 and played close to 300 games over the course of more than two decades.

Widely regarded as a cornerstone of the club, he was known for his fierce commitment, generosity, and passion for the sport.

Though originally from Japan, Arakawa had made New Zealand his home. He moved in 1999 and quickly immersed himself in the local rugby culture.

Rugby stalwart Dan Arakawa died on June 12, 2025 after training collapse. Image credit: Bays Rugby - East Coast Bays

Source: Facebook

As a high school student, he would play for Long Bay College’s First XV in the morning and follow it up with senior club rugby in the afternoon, an early sign of his incredible dedication.

Club Director of Rugby Bruce Wigglesworth recalled Arakawa as “an all-round great guy” whose loyalty to the club never wavered.

“He always had a smile on his face and time for everyone,” he said.

Arakawa mentored over 50 Japanese rugby players

Dan's legacy extended far beyond his performances on the pitch. He was instrumental in welcoming and mentoring over 50 young Japanese players who came to New Zealand to pursue rugby, as reported by MSN.

Many of them found a home at East Coast Bays thanks to Arakawa’s guidance, which helped bridge cultures and build a lasting connection between Japanese and New Zealand rugby.

He also founded and operated an International Rugby and English School, further shaping the lives of young athletes and students.

Despite the heartbreak, East Coast Bays went ahead with their scheduled match against Kumeū just two days after the tragedy.

Arakawa’s wife, Erina, and their child had flown from Japan to be by his side, and were present for the emotional tribute. After the match, players from both teams gathered for a moment of silence and prayer, with one teammate addressing the Arakawa family in Japanese.

Source: YEN.com.gh