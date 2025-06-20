The Ballon d'Or crowns the world’s best player each year, yet several world-class players have never claimed it

Robert Lewandowski and Thierry Henry nearly won the award after stellar seasons with Bayern and Arsenal, respectively

YEN.com.gh has decided to take a look at the six greatest players who have never won the Ballon d'Or

The Ballon d'Or stands as football's highest individual honour. Though it began in Europe, it's now acknowledged as the award for the world's best player each year.

From the late 2000s to the 2010s, the award was dominated by Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. Their era, along with a few contentious winners, left many elite players without the coveted prize.

Players like Wesley Sneijder have openly expressed feeling overlooked, while others remain more reserved.

Top footballers to have never won the Ballon d'Or

Andres Iniesta (Best Finish: 2nd)

Known as the "Batman" to Xavi's "Robin," Andres Iniesta’s synergy with his Spanish teammate was unmatched.

While Xavi lacked significant individual moments to boost his Ballon d'Or case, Iniesta scored the winning goal in a World Cup final.

Many now believe Iniesta deserved the Ballon d'Or in 2010, but he ultimately placed second, once again to Lionel Messi—an outcome all too familiar in Ballon d'Or history.

Paolo Maldini (Best Finish: 3rd)

Considered one of football's greatest defenders, Paolo Maldini dedicated his 25-year career to AC Milan, winning five Champions League titles and seven Serie A championships, per the BBC.

Despite his incredible longevity and consistent excellence, he never claimed the Ballon d'Or, with his best finishes being third place in 1994 and 2003.

His career is a testament to durability and peak performance across generations.

Thierry Henry (Best Finish: 2nd)

The 2003 Ballon d'Or race is often called one of the most debatable. Thierry Henry was the most productive player in Europe’s top five leagues during that period, yet lost to Pavel Nedved, whose statistics didn’t match Henry's.

Already a European Champion and World Cup winner, Henry had established himself among the Premier League's best. Despite this stellar résumé, he was unable to secure the award, a subject he’s often asked about to this day.

Neymar (Best Finish: 3rd)

Once touted as a generational talent destined for multiple Ballon d'Or titles, Neymar’s career hasn’t met these lofty expectations, though not solely by his own doing.

At 32, he’s achieved what most players can only dream of, but his inability to lead Brazil to a World Cup win and bring the Ballon d'Or back to his homeland since 2007 has left an inevitable “what if” lingering in his legacy.

Robert Lewandowski (Best Finish: 2nd)

One of football's finest goalscorers, Robert Lewandowski, was the favourite for the Ballon d'Or in 2020 before the ceremony was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, per Goal.

He settled for the FIFA Best trophy instead.

In 2021, Lewandowski shattered records with 69 goals across competitions, yet narrowly lost the Ballon d'Or to Messi. Now in his mid-30s, though he continues to score for Barcelona, it appears unlikely he will ever secure the prestigious award.

Franck Ribery (Best Finish: 3rd)

Franck Ribery, instrumental in Bayern Munich’s 2013 European success, was left surprised when he finished third in Ballon d'Or voting, attributing his loss to “football politics” despite his crucial role in Bayern’s triumph.

While major trophies heavily influence Ballon d'Or success, Ribery’s feelings of being unfairly overlooked are understandable given his pivotal contributions.

