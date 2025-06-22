Legendary Ghanaian footballer Sulley Muntari has picked his top five midfielders to ever play for the Black Stars

The former Inter Milan star spent over a decade with the national team, sharing the pitch with some of Ghana’s finest

Muntari, who was part of José Mourinho’s Champions League-winning Inter side in 2010, officially retired from football two years ago

Ghana legend midfielder Sulley Muntari has revealed his personal ranking of the top five Ghanaian midfielders of all time.

The ex-AC Milan and Inter Milan star modestly placed himself in fourth position on the list.

Muntari enjoyed a 12-year career with the Black Stars, playing alongside top talents like Michael Essien and Stephen Appiah.

He also featured with German-born Kevin-Prince Boateng at the 2014 FIFA World Cup.

Muntari names his top Black Stars midfielders

In a recent interview with TV3, the 40-year-old was asked to name his top five favourite Ghanaian midfielders.

Muntari named Appiah as the best, placing him at the top spot before naming Essien as his second favourite. The 2010 UEFA Champions League winner had placed himself fifth before ex-teammate Anthony Annan was named, forcing him to reverse that decision.

He finally selected Laryea Kingston for the third spot.

The former Portsmouth player retired in 2022 after last playing for Ghana Premier League giants Hearts of Oak.

Muntari enjoyed an illustrious football career, winning several titles including the English FA and the Serie, per Transfermarkt.

He was part of the historic Inter Milan team that won an unprecedented treble under Portuguese gaffer Jose Mourinho.

Muntari officially retires from football

After a career spanning close to two decades, the former Ghana international announced his retirement from the game.

Muntari had returned to Ghana a few years ago and decided to play for Hearts of Oak before making the decision to retire. He played half-a-season with the Phobians, helping them win the President Cup.

According to Muntari, his last dance was for his son, who had never seen him play.

"I just did a few months with the local side [Hearts of Oak]. My son wanted me to play. I didn’t play for almost three years, then my son decided to ask me to go and play. I did that, but now I’m done,” Muntari said to Sky Sports.

Muntari played 80 times for the Black Stars and scored 20 goals.

In his club career, Muntari, who featured for Liberty Professional, played for Udinese, Prtsmouth, Inter Milan, Sunderland, AC Milan, Al-Ittihad, Pescara, Deportivo La Coruna and Albacete Balompie.

Appiah returns to the Black Stars

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah has been named to the new management committee of the senior national team, the Black Stars.

Appiah joins a five-member committee that will be in charge of the administrative and logistical aspects of the team.

The ex-Ghana international is expected to play a huge role in helping the Black Stars return to their best form.

