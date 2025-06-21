The off-field controversy surrounding Lamine Yamal has taken another twist as adult film actress Claudia Bavel has denied reports that she was turned down by the Barcelona wonderkid.

29-year-old Bavel responded to Yamal’s version of events, insisting that it was actually the teenage star who reached out first and expressed interest in meeting.

She also rejected Yamal’s claim that they’ve never met, stating that they’ve crossed paths multiple times at social gatherings.

Speaking on her Instagram story, Bavel said:

“I have chosen not to speak publicly on this matter in 2025. However, since Lamine Yamal mentioned our alleged relationship on TardeAR, I find it appropriate to share my version with clarity and respect. He claims to live with his mother, but in reality lives alone. He says he rejected me, when he was the one who sought my contact and insisted on meeting. He denies we’ve met, despite crossing paths at several social events. I respectfully ask that offensive and defamatory messages stop.

"I have NEVER had any relationship with a minor, never arranged a meeting, and there was never any plan involving fame or money. The only thing we agree on is that no meeting or situation ever happened between us. Behind the headlines and public opinion, there are people. Out of respect, I ask for understanding and restraint."

Yamal's private message to adult film actress

Adult film actress Claudia Bavel has made public private message exchanges with Lamine Yamal following his claim that he turned her down.

Yamal is in the news for his involvement with another older woman, and fans have called on people around him to do more to protect him.

She disclosed parts of their WhatsApp conversation, insisting it was the Barcelona star who pursued her.

The messages, which Bavel shared during a TV appearance, reportedly unfolded as follows.

"Lamine said to me: 'Come to my house, I have heating.'"

"I told him: 'It would be too much because I'm about 11 years older than you, don't you think?'"

"Lamine said: 'No, it's perfect!'"

I said: 'If I get arrested, you get me out of jail, hahaha!'" - "Lamine replied: 'No, I give you my word.'

"Lamine told me to stop the nonsense and not to think about my age... I was waiting for him to turn 18".

Yamal denies trying to meet adult film actress

Meanwhile, Yamal has addressed the rumours involving Bavel after the adult film star claimed he sent her “thousands of messages” asking to meet.

The Barcelona youngster denied the allegations, insisting he had “never seen her” and branding her claims “a complete lie,” adding that he was the one who turned her down.

Despite the back-and-forth, both parties agree that nothing romantic occurred between them, with Yamal still a minor until his 18th birthday in July.

Yamal spotted chilling with 29-year-old model

This has come just days after the Barca superstar was spotted on holiday with OnlyFans model Fati Vazquez, 29, who has threatened to take legal action after receiving "threats and insults" on social media.

Vazquez also claims nothing happened between them, except for the trip together.

Yamal partying with Neymar in Brazil

It is likely this online feud may continue to intensify as both parties swap contrasting versions of the origin of their contact.

Yamal turns 18 on July 13, and who knows the further stories which could surface in the coming months if this latest drama is anything to go by.

The Spanish winger paid a visit to Neymar while enjoying his holiday in Brazil.

The young Barcelona star, who has often described the Brazilian as his "idol," met him at his home in Mangaratiba, Rio de Janeiro.

The two bonded over a game of footvolley, exchanged shirts, and spent time relaxing by the pool.

Source: YEN.com.gh