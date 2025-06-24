A Nigerian striker was dismissed by his Slovenian club after allegedly getting the president’s daughter pregnant

The club cited "gross misconduct" for terminating his contract, though no official breach was confirmed

The player, insisting the relationship was consensual, was encouraged to pursue legal action through FIFA

A Nigerian footballer was once sacked by his club after getting the club president’s daughter pregnant, in what was described as a whirlwind love affair gone wrong.

The player, whose identity has been withheld, had only been with Slovenian second-division side Nogometno drustvo Gorica for six months.

When Nigerian Footballer Got Sacked After Impregnating Club President's Daughter

He had signed a three-year contract with an option for an additional year, but found himself dismissed unexpectedly after the pregnancy came to light.

According to Ghanaweb, the incident occurred in 2019, shortly after the player moved to Slovenia to pursue his football career.

The Nigerian player claimed that the relationship with the club president's daughter was genuine, mutual, and that the pregnancy was planned.

Forced to leave, barred from contact

The player expressed frustration and shock over the club's reaction. Despite professing love for the woman and their decision to start a family, he was banned from club premises and eventually dismissed for what the club termed "gross misconduct and indiscipline."

"I signed a three-year deal with the option of another year but last month I ran into trouble when my girlfriend, who happens to be the daughter of the president, said she was pregnant for me,” the player explained.

“The club found out and summoned me for a meeting. I admitted I was responsible for the pregnancy, and they told me to stay at home and not be seen around the club until further notice.”

“A week later, I was called to the office and informed that my agent had been told my contract would be terminated for misconduct. I was shocked — I hadn’t been found wanting in any area since I joined the club six months ago,” he added.

Legal action and isolation

Following his dismissal, the player returned to Nigeria, distressed about his girlfriend and their unborn child.

As reported by the Sun, he disclosed that she had been pressured into blocking him on all social media platforms, cutting off their communication.

“My agent said we should take legal action with FIFA. He even has a recording of the president admitting my contract was terminated because of the affair with his daughter,” the player claimed.

“She’s an adult — we both love each other and agreed to have a child. But now, I’m back in Nigeria, and I have no idea how she or the baby are doing.”

The player also noted that his former teammates were too afraid to speak to him, likely fearing repercussions from the club.

“I’m confused right now,” he concluded, as he awaits the next steps in his legal battle with the club.

