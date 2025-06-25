Cameras rolled, bystanders whispered as the world watched when Yamal stood motionless in front of fans who taunted him

The incident happened at an airport when the Barcelona prodigy was returning from his vacation with Neymar in Brazil

Yamal and Ousmane Dembele are the two favourites for the 2025 France Football Ballon d'Or

Lamine Yamal was targeted by some French fans following his return from a highly publicised vacation in Brazil with ex-Barcelona star Neymar.

Widely regarded as one of the brightest prospects in world football, the young Spanish star has earned praise for his composed response when provoked by opposing fans.

Wearing a yellow cap emblazoned with the word “Brasil” and trying to stay low-profile with his hood up, Yamal’s attempt to go unnoticed failed.

A video that quickly went viral on social media captured the heated moment as the French voices criticised Yamal in a mix of humour and provocation.

Ballon d'Or 2025 race: Yamal taunted by French fans

In the video, which also appeared on RMC Sport, one voice is heard saying repeatedly in French:

“You’re acting like a star to death. Wallah, he's acting like a star to death.”

The confrontation then escalated to footballing banter as one of the Frenchmen shouted, “Dembélé, Ballon d'Or!” emphasising their preference for Paris Saint-Germain’s Ousmane Dembélé to win the Ballon d'Or 2025.

Switching to Spanish for clarity, the person reiterated, “Dembélé, Balón de Oro!” in an apparent effort to ensure Yamal and his entourage understood the message clearly.

Yamal’s calm response wins praise

Despite the level of provocation, the teenager and his friends chose not to respond. They stayed calm and focused, simply waiting patiently for their flight.

Spanish media outlets were quick to highlight this moment, lauding Yamal’s mature and composed behavior as "exemplary."

Watch the video of the incident below.

Lamine Yamal's vacation with Neymar

Yamal’s trip to Brazil was a chance for the teenager to unwind after powering Barcelona to a domestic treble of the La Liga, Copa del Rey, and Supercopa de España.

His Instagram feed lit up with photos alongside Neymar, enjoying everything from beach volleyball to swimming in the vibrant Brazilian sun.

Recently, rumours had swirled regarding Yamal's alleged relationship with Spanish influencer Fati Vazquez, 30, after photos emerged of the pair together in Sicily. The former rejected those claims.

Who will win the Ballon d'Or 2025?

According to Mirror, Ousmane Dembele of Paris Saint-Germain is widely seen as the biggest favourite for this year's Ballon d'Or after helping PSG to a historic treble, including the Champions League.

That said, Yamal, with his creative brilliance and explosive performances for Barcelona, is also considered a frontrunner.

Lamine Yamal and Claudia Bavel rumours

YEN.com.gh earlier reported on the alleged attempt of FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal to go out with adult film actress, Claudia Bravel.

While the 17-year-old has denied Bravel's claims, the allegation continues to receive widespread attention in the media space.

