Al-Nassr has parted ways with Italian head coach Stefano Pioli after 280 days in charge of the Saudi club

Cristiano Ronaldo has reacted to Pioli's sacking following a disappointing trophyless season

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will now be working with a fifth coach in two-and-a-half years since moving to Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo has shared his thoughts following Al-Nassr’s decision to part ways with head coach Stefano Pioli.

The former AC Milan manager was shown the exit after just one season in charge of the Saudi side.

Ronaldo reacts after Al-Nassr sacks Stefano Pioli

Taking to social media platform X, Ronaldo kept his message short but respectful, posting:

"Grazie per tutto! 🙏🏽"

The phrase, which means “Thanks for everything” in Italian, was a nod to the 59-year-old coach, who is now expected to return to Fiorentina.

Pioli took over in September 2024, replacing Luis Castro following a frustrating run of results.

Expectations were high, but things didn’t quite fall into place.

Under his watch, Al-Nassr finished third in the Saudi Pro League and missed out on silverware in both the Kings Cup and the AFC Champions League.

In a statement confirming the news, Al-Nassr wrote:

"Al Nassr Club Company informs that Mr Pioli and his staff are no more the acting coaching staff of the first team.

"We would like to thank Mr Pioli and his staff for their dedicated work during the past season."

How many coaches has Al-Nassr sacked since Ronaldo's arrival?

Since Cristiano’s high-profile arrival after the 2022 World Cup, Al-Nassr have been far from stable when it comes to the dugout.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner first worked under Rudi Garcia, who lasted only five months before being dismissed.

Interim boss Dinko Jelicic stepped in briefly before Luis Castro took charge for over a year — the longest managerial stint since Ronaldo joined the club, per data culled from Transfermarkt.

Pioli’s exit now makes it four different managers (three permanent and one interim) who have coached Ronaldo in less than three years at Al-Awwal Park.

Who will be Ronaldo's next coach at Al-Nassr?

Al-Nassr is actively searching for a new head coach because the 2025/26 Saudi Pro League season is fast approaching.

According to Goal, Portuguese tactician Sergio Conceicao, a former teammate of Ronaldo, has emerged as a potential replacement.

As the club gears up for another campaign, the pressure will be on to find stability and to finally match their ambitions with trophies.

For Ronaldo, now 40, time is ticking, and he’ll be hoping the next man in charge can deliver success on the pitch.

