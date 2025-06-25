Throwback videos of Ghanaian influencer Olivia Amadi, popularly known as Oliso, have surfaced on social media amid a saga involving her and a baker

The backer accused her of failing to pay for her services, even though she used her expertise to help her host two successful programmes

Her old videos sparked reactions online as many noted the stark difference between her younger, natural look and her current image as a glamorous influencer

Throwback videos of the Ghanaian influencer Olisto, appearing on Miss Malaika in 2018, have surfaced on social media.

Throwback videos of influencer Olisto on Miss Malaika in 2018 surface on social media.

The videos appeared at a time when the influencer was facing public backlash after being accused by a baker of cheating her.

Ida the Baker, the CEO of NIS cakes, alleged that Olisto, whose real name is Olivia Ama Amadi, utilised her services on multiple occasions without paying.

She claimed in a series of viral videos that when it was time to pay her, the influencer refused and only made partial payment after a lengthy back-and-forth.

Ghanaians on social media heavily criticised her actions, with many calling on her to pay the baker.

Olisto’s Miss Malaika videos resurface

Amid the scandal, several videos of Olisto on Miss Malaika in 2018 appeared on TikTok.

In one video, the Snapchat content creator was seen as she discussed what she learned following an educational session with a doctor speaking about cerebral palsy.

Ghanaian baker, Ida, accuses Olisto of refusing to pay for her services after contracting her for two events.

Another video showed Olisto sharing different facts and customs about the people of her home region, the Western region.

She also showed her physical attributes in a video where the Miss Malaika contestants were taken through physical exercise.

The videos sparked huge reactions on social media, with many people expressing amazement at the change in her appearance.

Fans pointed to how her unpolished younger self drew a highly noticeable contrast with her current persona as a classy influencer.

The TikTok video of Olisto on Miss Malaika is below.

Reactions to Olisto’s Miss Malaika appearance

YEN.com.gh compiled some reactions from Ghanaians on social media in reaction to the throwback Miss Malaika videos of Olisto.

mz_tennie said:

"Eiii Ghanaaaa😂😂😂, where did you get this video? 😂😂"

Nanayaa31 wrote:

"I hope she didn’t bully them into giving her the crown? Or she didn’t win? 🤔😜😂😂"

You stress me, I disappear 😏 commented:

"Onipa yɛ cutlery set😩"

Fierce💯❤️ said:

"In everything you do, pray your matter no come this TikTok oo 😂😂cos you will regret 🤣"

Miss - Sheila 💕😘 wrote:

"But honestly, she was beautiful back then."

Adwoa Abokoma commented:

"Please, Taadi people..we don’t know her oo"

Elisakosua said:

"She said she was 23 in 2018, yet she is claiming to be 26 or so. Sis, you are supposed to be 30 this year."

Influencer speaks about Olisto and Dulcie’s relationship

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that an influencer, Naya TV claimed Dulcie Boateng is attempting to collapse her friend, Olisto’s restaurant.

According to her, Dulcie has allegedly consistently avoided paying for meals at her friend’s restaurant.

She said this has forced Olivia to hide in her restaurant’s bathroom whenever she sees Dulcie coming around in order to avoid her.

