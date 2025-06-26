The Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) is mourning the sad loss of another former president of the association

The Ghanaian sports fraternity is in deep pain after a double agony in less than a week following the passing o f Ackah Anthony

The late accomplished sports writer provided guidance to hundreds of aspiring Ghanaian journalists

The Ghanaian sports world has been dealt another heavy blow with the passing of Ebo Quansah, the fifth president of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG).

His death follows just days after the untimely passing of Ackah Anthony, the sixth president of SWAG, who served the association with distinction.

Both of these legendary figures in Ghana's sports journalism landscape left indelible marks on the association and the broader sporting community.

Ebo Quansah left a legacy of dedication

According to an official statement from SWAG announcing his passing, Ebo Quansah was a true stalwart of the association, with his contributions to the group spanning decades.

His career with SWAG began long before he became its president, as he steadily rose through the ranks, serving first as Deputy Secretary and later as Secretary-General.

His tireless commitment and passion for sports journalism and its development in Ghana were central to his leadership.

Quansah's presidency from 2001 to 2007 is remembered as a time of growth and transformation for SWAG. Under his guidance, the association flourished, gaining more recognition and respect within Ghanaian sports media.

Even after his tenure, he continued to serve SWAG as a patron, offering his wisdom and guidance to those who followed in his footsteps.

Quansah's devotion to the cause of sports journalism and the advancement of the profession will be remembered by those who knew him.

The passing of Ackah Anthony

Just five days before Quansah's passing, the Ghanaian sports journalism industry mourned the death of Ackah Anthony, another influential figure in SWAG's history.

Ackah, who served as SWAG’s president from 2007 to 2015, was known for his visionary leadership and ability to navigate the complexities of the association while maintaining its relevance in Ghana's evolving media landscape.

During his eight-year tenure, Ackah Anthony was credited with elevating the professional standards of SWAG and making the association a more influential body as covered by Domestic Sports.

His leadership was marked by a focus on improving the quality of sports journalism in Ghana and advocating for better recognition of sports writers' contributions to the country’s sporting success.

According to GhanaSoccernet, one of his most lasting legacies was his role in the refurbishment of the SWAG Club House in Dansoman, Accra.

Under Ackah's stewardship, the once-quiet venue was transformed into a vibrant hub for sports journalists, a place where ideas were exchanged, and new generations of writers could come together.

This revitalization of the SWAG Club House helped cement SWAG's place as not just a professional association, but a community where the future of sports journalism could thrive.

SWAG mourns death of two icons

The recent passing of Ebo Quansah and Ackah Anthony causes great pain given both men contributed selflessly to the development of SWAG and played instrumental roles in shaping the association into what it is today.

Their work and leadership will continue to serve as a source of inspiration for future generations of sports journalists.

In their memory, the work of SWAG continues with the legendary Kwabena Yeboah leading the Ghanaian sports writers' group.

