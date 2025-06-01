Ghana international Michael Baidoo has officially tied the knot in a lavish ceremony.

The Black Stars midfielder married his sweetheart, Albright Fosu Boahen, in Sunyani on Saturday, May 31.

Michael Baidoo: Black Stars Midfielder Ties the Knot With Beautiful Bride in Elegant Ceremony

Source: TikTok

The ceremony brought together close family and friends of the couple for a heartwarming celebration.

Among the familiar faces in attendance were former Black Stars winger Samuel Owusu and several of his teammates, adding a touch of star power to the occasion.

Under the hashtag #MScoredA25, the couple blended traditional Ghanaian elements with modern fashion to create a truly memorable celebration.

For their traditional wedding, the groom wore a custom-made kente agbada paired with a white embroidered undershirt and gold-accented accessories.

The bride stunned in a mermaid-style gown, beautifully complemented by a bespoke gold headpiece and matching jewelry.

In a lively moment captured on TikTok, the newlyweds hit the dance floor, showing off their moves to Kelvyn Boy’s hit song Down Flat.

In one of the TikTok videos, former Ghana winger Samuel Owusu hit the dance floor with joy, showing off his moves in celebration.

Owusu and the groom, Baidoo, were once teammates at Ghana Premier League side Vision FC.

When did Michael Baidoo make his Black Stars debut?

Baidoo made his debut for the Black Stars in their goalless draw against Sudan during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers at the Accra Sports Stadium on Thursday, October 10, 2024.

The 25-year-old came on as a late substitute for Atalanta’s Ibrahim Sulemana with ten minutes to go, as Ghana pushed for a winning goal.

Baidoo was a late addition to the squad following the withdrawal of four players, including captain Thomas Partey.

Michael Baidoo made his Ghana debut against Sudan

Source: Twitter

Despite limited time on the pitch, he impressed with his energy and attacking intent, helping Ghana create several late chances.

Baidoo expressed his excitement and fulfilment after making his debut for the Ghana national team this month.

"It was a special feeling," Baidoo said, reflecting on his debut. "I was really excited to get a call-up, and it was an honour to represent my country. It was a childhood dream to be part of the national team, so when I was called to come on, I was really excited. My family was there, and all my friends were there to support me."

Michael Baidoo's team suffer relegation

Meanwhile, Baidoo will play in League One next season after Plymouth Argyle’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed.

Their demotion to the third tier came after a challenging campaign that ended their stay in the second division.

The Ghanaian midfielder, who joined to reinforce the squad, will now aim to help the club return to the Championship, using his talent and experience to lead the comeback.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh