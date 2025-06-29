A resurfaced video shows a young Lamine Yamal unboxing a Real Madrid shirt with Cristiano Ronaldo’s name, smiling and admiring the badge

The clip is believed to be from 2014 to 2016, before Yamal joined Barcelona’s academy, when he was around seven to nine years old

The video has reignited debate among fans, with some Real Madrid supporters claiming Yamal has always had a soft spot for the club

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A video of Lamine Yamal has circulated online, showing the young star unboxing a Real Madrid jersey with Cristiano Ronaldo's name printed on the back.

In the clip, Yamal smiles brightly as he admires the shirt, repeatedly running his hand over the club's badge.

Old video of Lamine Yamal unboxing Cristiano Ronaldo shirt sparks Barca fans outrage

Source: Getty Images

The footage is believed to date back to somewhere between 2014 and 2016, before Yamal joined Barcelona’s academy in 2016. At the time, he would have been between seven and nine years old.

The jersey clearly features the Emirates sponsor, consistent with the Real Madrid kits worn during Ronaldo’s tenure at the club between 2009 and 2018.

Although no exact date for the video has been confirmed, it recently resurfaced on social media platform X, sparking attention among fans, many of whom pointed out the pure excitement on Yamal’s face as he held the shirt.

Barcelona and Real Madrid fans spark debate on Yamal's old video

The resurfaced video has stirred debate between rival fan bases.

Some Real Madrid supporters argue that Lamine Yamal has been a Madrid fan since childhood and always had an affection for the club.

@Fx_Picasso commented:

"Baptised by Messi, obsessed by Ronaldo,"

@ArtaShots said:

"Another Madrid reject in Barca's squard...!😳I wonder why he hates Madrid so much."

@Somebody00751 added:

·"He knows who the real goat is but doesn't dare to say it because he plays for the rival."

Meanwhile, Barcelona fans argue that the video means nothing, as he eventually chose to join Barcelona.

@pkeane808 posted:

"Madrid fans will always act like they hate yamal😂But deep down they wish he was theirs."

@estampa_blanca commented:

"His father was a huge Real Madrid fan, coming to Madrid to watch many matches, so it’s logical that the kid was too, just as he supported the Moroccan national team and celebrated when they eliminated Spain. Now he’s a Barça fan and supports the Spanish national team for financial reasons. The money."

@LaLalalalaaaea said:

"He unboxed arsenal, Barcelona, real Madrid and more shirts. But i get it you all are so desperate to post your owner keep it up."

@Abdulhai0910 posted:

"Even if this is true. Imagine loving and thrashing the same club."

Yamal's father admits past Real Madrid support

According to multiple reports, Tamal's father, Mounir Nasraoui, has admitted that he used to be a Real Madrid supporter before his son joined Barcelona.

Nasraoui has publicly stated that his allegiance now lies with Barcelona, solely because of his son's career with the club.

While he acknowledges his former support for Madrid, he insists that his focus is entirely on his son's success at Barcelona.

He told Jijantes via Tribal Football:

"Even if he was a Real Madrid fan, I don't care! Barça is the one who feeds me."

When did Yamal join Barcelona?

Yamal joined Barcelona at just 7 years old and made his professional debut for the club at age 15 in April 2023. He is set to turn 18 on July 23.

By the time his new contract expires, Yamal will be 23 years old.

Yamal speaks on joining Real Madrid

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal has finally addressed swirling rumours of a potential transfer to Real Madrid.

The Barcelona sensation in his response sent a clear message about where his allegiance lies.

Should Yamal cross the El Clasico divide, he will not be the first player to move directly from Barca to Madrid.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh