Kiyan Ayew, the second son of Jordan Ayew, shared a touching moment with his legendary grandfather, Abedi Ayew ‘Pele’

The heartwarming footage offers more than just a sweet family interaction—it reflects the depth of the Ayew family’s football legacy

From Abedi’s trailblazing brilliance to Jordan’s current exploits, the Ayews have become a true talent factory for Ghanaian football

Ghanaian football icon Abedi ‘Pele’ Ayew was filmed sharing a heartfelt moment with his grandson, Kiyan, the young son of Jordan Ayew.

The scene, though simple, brimmed with emotion. A grandfather in his twilight years, a son at the peak of his career, and a grandson just beginning his journey—all framed in a brief but powerful embrace.

Jordan Ayew’s son, Kiyan, shares a wholesome moment with his grandfather, Abedi Ayew. Photo credit: Neal Simpson/EMPICS/Getty Images, officialmeatpie18/Instagram and jordanayew9/Instagram.

Abedi Pele shares heartwarming moment with Jordan's son

Seated humbly on a plastic chair, Abedi Pele looked on—perhaps reflecting on the many miles he had travelled from his days at Real Tamale United to becoming a legend at Olympique Marseille.

Then came Kiyan, full of energy and admiration, walking up to him with a big smile and open arms.

Jordan Ayew’s son, Kiyan, in a close-knit moment with Abedi Ayew after a training session. Photo credit: officialmeatpie18/Instagram.

The two shared a long embrace, a quiet exchange of love and pride. For a brief moment, it was as if time stood still.

Jordan soon joined the pair, extending a handshake to his father, further sealing this rare glimpse of generational connection with warmth and mutual respect.

That single moment captured more than just affection—it told a story of legacy, of three generations woven together by football and family.

Watch the video:

Is Jordan Ayew's son also a footballer?

Though still very young, Kiyan is already showing signs that he may follow in the footsteps of his father, grandfather, and uncles André Ayew and Rahim Ayew.

While the world hasn’t seen much of him on the field just yet, there are encouraging hints that he’s picking up the game with ease.

In one training session captured on video, the youngster appeared calm and focused, moving through drills with surprising fluidity for his age.

His control, balance, and sharp footwork suggest a natural flair—something that seems to run deep in the Ayew bloodline.

Watch the video:

Kiyan’s love for the sport started early.

An old clip shared by his aunt, Imani Ayew, shows a toddler not older than three, gleefully kicking a football around a luxury car in the courtyard of his father’s home.

Watching him play with such joy and freedom, Imani couldn’t help but say what many were thinking:

She cheekily wrote, “This one is definitely next.”

Jordan Ayew weighs in on his future as he prepares to work under new coach

Meanwhile, Jordan is poised to work under new leadership after the dismissal of head coach Ruud van Nistelrooy, as reported by the Guardian.

The Dutch manager, 48, endured a difficult spell at the East Midlands club, recording just five wins and suffering 19 losses in 27 games last season.

Speaking after the team’s relegation from the Premier League, Jordan admitted he needs time to consider his next move.

“I haven’t had time to reflect, I need to go on holidays, sit down and in the next couple of days, I need time to reflect on the whole season. I have one more year left on my contract, and I need to go on holiday and see what is going to happen,” he told Flashscore.

Analysing the fortune of the Ayew family

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Ayew family boasts an impressive multi-million dollar net worth, cementing their status as Ghana’s wealthiest football family.

The legacy began with Abedi Pele, whose illustrious career and football-related endeavours earned him an estimated $15 million.

His three sons have since carried the torch, building on the strong foundation he laid.

