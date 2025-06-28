The group stage of the FIFA Club World Cup has officially concluded, bringing with it a significant financial boost for the clubs advancing to the next round.

Following a slow start, the tournament—being hosted in the United States—has begun to heat up, with teams and players delivering captivating performances that have grabbed global attention.

How much Real Madrid and others earned in the Club World Cup group stage

The decision to restructure and expand the competition from seven to 32 teams was initially met with skepticism, with many expressing concerns over player welfare and fixture congestion.

However, the financial rewards on offer appear to be silencing some of those doubts, as clubs are set to earn substantial sums by the tournament's end.

FIFA had previously announced a staggering $525 million in participation fees and an additional $475 million in prize money would be distributed, with clubs able to pocket as much as $125 million each—the highest payout per game in world football.

The prize money structure underscores just how lucrative the revamped competition has become.

Every victory earns a club $2 million, a draw brings in $1 million, and qualifying for the round of 16 alone guarantees $7.5 million in earnings.

Man City lead Club World Cup earnings, Real Madrid trail behind

Manchester City currently sit at the top of the Club World Cup earnings list, having banked an impressive $54.3 million to date.

Pep Guardiola’s side went unbeaten in the group stage, and their qualification for the knockout round added a further $13.5 million to their total earnings, on top of their participation fee.

Real Madrid follow in second place, trailing City by approximately $6 million. A group-stage draw against Al Hilal reduced their potential haul, but with the Spanish giants still in the tournament, their earnings are expected to climb significantly.

The 16 teams that advanced to the knockout stage are seeing their bank balances grow rapidly. Clubs like Benfica and Juventus have already overtaken Atlético Madrid in total earnings, despite beginning the competition with smaller participation fees.

A similar pattern is unfolding among the four Brazilian clubs still in contention.

Despite starting with lower payouts compared to Atlético, their progression to the round of 16 has seen all four surpass them financially.

2025 FIFA Club World Cup group stage earnings for all 32 teams

Clubs Earnings

Manchester City $54.3m

Real Madrid $48.2m

Bayern Munich $47.1m

PSG $44.8m

Chelsea $42.4m

Borussia Dortmund $40.3m

Inter Milan $38.6m

Juventus $32.8m

Benfica $31.5m

Flamengo $29.3m

Botafogo $28.2m

Palmeiras $28.12m

Fluminense $27m

Atlético Madrid $27m

Monterrey $23.4m

Al Hilal $22.3m

Inter Miami $22.3m

River Plate $18.9m

Boca Juniors $17.7m

Porto $17.7m

Salzburg $16,4m

Mamelodi Sundowns $13m

Espérance Tunis $12m

Al Ain $12m

Al Ahly $11.8m

LAFC $10.8m

Seattle Sounders $9.73m

Pachuca $9.73m

Ulsan $9.73m

Urawa Reds $9.73m

Wydad Casablanca $9.73m

Auckland City $3.6m

