Chelsea were given a replica instead of the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy after their triumph

U.S. President Donald Trump, who was at the heart of the celebrations, later disclosed the location of the real trophy

FIFA has yet to confirm if Chelsea will keep the replica trophy permanently or if it will be returned

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

U.S. President Donald Trump was handed the original FIFA Club World Cup trophy before Chelsea's win in the final of the inaugural edition of the expanded tournament.

Following Chelsea’s 3-0 victory in the final on Sunday, Trump took part in the medal presentation ceremony.

Reece James receives the FIFA Club World Cup trophy from U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino following the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final win. Photo by Etsuo Hara.

Source: Getty Images

As celebrations erupted among Chelsea’s players, the polarising American head of state unexpectedly joined the group and stood right in the middle of their jubilant huddle as Reece James lifted the Club World Cup trophy.

But according to Trump himself, the trophy James held aloft was not the real one.

Why Chelsea lifted a 'fake' trophy

In an interview with DAZN, Trump made the surprising claim that the real Club World Cup trophy was sitting in his office at the White House.

The trophy, uniquely designed to shift from a flat plate to a golden spiral using a special key, is a prized creation by Tiffany & Co.

It also features the name of FIFA President Gianni Infantino carved into it twice.

FIFA World Club trophy after the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 final match between Chelsea FC and PSG at MetLife Stadium on July 13, 2025. Photo by Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

Trump explained that the trophy had been brought to the White House back in March as part of FIFA’s promotion tour for the newly expanded Club World Cup.

During that visit, Trump publicly praised Infantino, calling him “the king of soccer, I guess, in a certain way.”

Although Infantino may be FIFA’s frontman, it seems Trump secured the top prize for himself.

He told DAZN that FIFA had no intention of taking the trophy back:

“I said, When are you going to pick up the trophy? [They said] ‘We’re never going to pick it up. You can have it forever in the Oval Office. We’re making a new one.’ And they actually made a new one. So that was quite exciting, but it is in the Oval [Office] right now.”

Is Chelsea’s trophy different from Trump’s?

So far, no official distinctions have been made between the trophy Trump claims to have and the one Chelsea lifted.

FIFA has not clarified whether Chelsea will be allowed to keep the version they were awarded or if it will remain a temporary symbol like in UEFA competitions.

In UEFA tournaments, the original trophies are typically presented at the ceremony but later returned and swapped for replicas that the clubs take home.

UEFA regulations, such as Article 11, also strictly govern the handling and ownership of competition trophies.

Adding to the oddity of the occasion, post-match footage appeared to show Trump pocketing one of the winners’ medals.

Chelsea players mock Arsenal with Noni Madueke joke

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea stars took a lighthearted swipe at rivals Arsenal following their dominant 3-0 win over PSG in the Club World Cup final.

The playful banter centered around winger Noni Madueke, who is set to join the Gunners but missed the celebrations.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh