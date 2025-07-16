Rodrygo de Goes’ departure from Real Madrid could be halted due to internal contract developments

The club is considering selling Vinicius Junior instead, amid growing concerns over his wage demands

Braziian star Vinicius is reportedly pushing to become the highest-paid player at Real Madrid

Tensions are brewing at Real Madrid as Vinicius Junior pushes for a major pay rise and a renewal bonus that could exceed the club’s wage structure.

The Brazilian star is reportedly using Kylian Mbappe’s massive signing bonus from last summer as a benchmark.

Real Madrid Consider Selling Vinicius Junior Over Massive Salary Demands

Vinicius Junior’s demands cause internal tensions

Club president Florentino Perez is concerned that meeting Vinicius’ demands would destabilize the salary framework and prompt other top stars to seek similar raises.

As a result, Los Blancos are now seriously considering offloading either Vinicius or Rodrygo to balance their books after a heavy summer of spending.

Vinicius, whose form has dipped recently, may be the more likely departure, especially as contract negotiations show no signs of progress.

While both players are technically on the market, Rodrygo has a contract that runs one year longer and a reported price tag of €100 million (£86.6m/$116m).

However, his status at the club could change drastically depending on how the Vinicius situation unfolds.

Rodrygo could stay if Vinicius is sold

According to Sport, Rodrygo’s exit could be blocked if Vinicius fails to reach a contract agreement with the club.

The 24-year-old forward, who has played just 92 minutes in six matches under new head coach Xabi Alonso, being an unused substitute in half of those, reportedly wishes to remain at the Bernabeu.

That wish might be granted if Vinicius is sold.

Alonso is believed to be searching for better balance and structure in the team, potentially rotating one of Mbappe or Vinicius in the lineup.

This could open up more consistent playing time for Rodrygo and increase his chances of becoming a key part of Alonso’s plans.

Despite that, strong speculation continues that Madrid still prefer to sell Rodrygo, even if the final decision will be left to the player himself.

Arsenal are currently leading the race to sign Rodrygo, but Liverpool remain interested and are preparing to challenge their Premier League rivals for the Brazilian’s signature.

