A fresh debate has sparked over Antoine Semenyo’s impact at Manchester City since his January arrival

A Nigerian journalist has claimed the Ghanaian forward has “slowed down” prolific striker Erling Haaland

Both players contributed to City’s comeback win over Liverpool, and Haaland scored his first-ever goal at Anfield

A lively debate has erupted online after Nigerian media personality Sulaiman Adebayo, widely known as Pooja Media, questioned Antoine Semenyo’s influence at Manchester City.

His take came right after City’s comeback victory over Liverpool at Anfield, a result that kept their title hopes alive with 13 matches remaining.

Nigerian journalist blames Antoine Semenyo for Erling Haaland's recent dip in form. Photos by Michael Regan and Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA.

Source: Getty Images

Nigerian journalist questions Semenyo

During the contest, neither Semenyo nor Erling Haaland dominated proceedings in open play.

Still, the Norwegian kept his nerve to convert a late penalty that sealed a vital triumph.

Yet Pooja believes the Ghanaian’s arrival has shifted dynamics inside Guardiola’s frontline.

"Semenyo's signing has slowed down Haaland," he wrote on X.

Supporters wasted little time responding. Some pushed back, arguing City’s system now spreads responsibility across multiple scorers rather than focusing on one finisher.

@jagaletz wrote:

"Manchester City is becoming a team where everyone wants to score, unlike before when it all revolved around Halaand. So, it's not about Semenyo alone."

@TateMichael1 disagreed with Pooja:

"I think on the contrary, Semenyo's coming to Man City is inspiring and encouraging Haaland to become a better striker. The second half of the season will be explosive for these two players."

Some pointed to timing instead.

@idan_olowo43695 argued:

"His form has dropped even before the arrival of Semenyo! He is on a purple patch, but it will be over soon, and he will be back banging the goals again."

@kidd_spicy summed up:

"He slowed down before his arrival…it’s like you’ve not been following."

Antoine Semenyo and Erling Haaland will be in action when Man City face Fulham on matchweek 26 in the Premier League. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

Comparing Semenyo and Haaland at City

Numbers add another layer to Pooja's argument. Since the January move, Haaland has featured 9 times across competitions and scored 2 goals, according to Flashscore.

His strike against Liverpool marked his first league goal since early January. Meanwhile, Semenyo has delivered four efforts in seven appearances.

The Ghanaian, who recently equalled Emmanuel Adebayor's 2009 scoring feat, brings speed, strength, and direct running. Rather than staying wide, he often drives into inside corridors and presses high.

That positioning can narrow spaces Haaland prefers when City combine quickly through central lanes.

Whether this change limits or expands attacking options remains open to interpretation.

What is certain is that Guardiola’s evolving structure continues to generate discussion as the campaign heads toward its decisive stretch.

Up next for the duo is a home fixture against Fulham on February 11, according to Sofascore.

Semenyo's powerful message after City's win

