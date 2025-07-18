Real Madrid starlet Endrick Felipe is formally off the market after marrying his long-time partner, Gabriely Miranda

The 18-year-old forward has been in a relationship with the model and content creator since 2023

The couple reportedly has a playful agreement that requires them to say "I love you" no matter the circumstance

Endrick Felipe has officially celebrated his love story with Gabriely Miranda in a heartwarming wedding ceremony.

Though the couple had already tied the knot in September 2024, they waited nearly a year to hold a public celebration with their loved ones.

Real Madrid's Endrick Felipe tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Gabriely Miranda. Photo credit: Diego Souto/Getty Images and endrick/Instagram.

Endrick marries long-time girlfriend Gabriely Miranda

According to beIN Sports, the young Real Madrid striker and his wife, a Brazilian model and influencer, first exchanged vows on September 16, 2024, in Madrid.

That ceremony was a quiet affair, carried out without guests or fanfare. For months, only their closest circle knew about it.

However, this past weekend, the couple finally made their union public with a small yet close-knit ceremony attended by close family members.

Both Endrick and Gabriely shared moments from the day on Instagram, giving fans a glimpse into the joy they shared.

The 'strange contract' that binds Endrick to his wife

Their bond goes beyond love and laughter. In a revealing interview on the Pod Delas podcast, Endrick opened up about a unique aspect of their relationship: a ‘contract’ they both agreed to sign.

It includes rules designed to strengthen their commitment to each other.

One of the main clauses? Saying “I love you” no matter the circumstances.

The agreement also prohibits either of them from developing any form of addiction, including alcohol or drug use, as noted by Goal.

According to Endrick, the aim is to keep their relationship grounded in mutual respect and lasting affection.

How Endrick's love story with Gabriely began

Their story began in the most unexpected place: a mall.

Gabriely remembers being instantly captivated by the teenager's presence, unaware he was already making waves in football.

“When I first saw Endrick, I didn’t know he was a football player. He was sitting alone in a mall, and I thought, ‘What a wonderful man! He has a desirable look and character,” she recalled.

“I felt he was the man of my life, my future. I fell in love at first sight, then discovered he was a Palmeiras player.”

The two began dating in 2023 and quickly became inseparable.

Within a year, they were married, and now, they are embracing a new chapter as husband and wife.

Who is Gabriely Miranda?

Gabriely is not just Endrick’s partner in life; she’s a rising figure in Brazil’s modelling scene and a growing name in content creation, per Athlon Sports.

At 24, she’s six years older than Endrick, but the age gap hasn’t dimmed their connection.

Their social media pages are filled with affectionate posts and shared adventures, confirming just how smitten they are with each other.

Real Madrid's Endrick Felipe poses with his lovely wedded wife, Gabriely Miranda. Photo credit: endrick/Instagram.

Endrick marks Gabriely's 24th birthday in style

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that wonderkid Endrick celebrated his wife's 24th birthday with a touching message.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to post a sweet video montage of moments with Gabriely, accompanied by a warm birthday wish.

