Ronaldo’s Cape Verdean ancestry may explain his explosive speed, strength, and physical dominance, with Type II muscle fibers common in elite sprinters of African descent

From a young age, Ronaldo shattered fitness expectations and showcasing a vertical leap and acceleration that surpassed even elite football standards

Cape Verde consistently backs Ronaldo in Ballon d’Or voting, with the national team coach, captain, and journalists proudly recognizing his heritage and achievements

Cristiano Ronaldo continues to defy time and athletic limits, remaining one of the most physically dominant players in the game even at the age of 40.

While the football world often credits his unmatched strength, speed, and endurance to intense training, research and personal history suggest that Ronaldo’s ancestral roots in Cabo Verde may play a significant role in shaping his elite athleticism.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Cape Verde Roots: The Hidden Power Behind His Speed, Strength and Global Support

Ronado's Cape Verdean heritage and athletic DNA

Ronaldo’s paternal great-grandmother, Isabel Rosa, was born on São Vicente Island in Cabo Verde, a small archipelago off the west coast of Africa.

She later moved to Madeira at the age of 16, the Portuguese island where Ronaldo was born and raised.

This African lineage has sparked growing interest among researchers and biographers, who argue that his heritage might explain his exceptional power and explosiveness on the pitch.

During his peak years at Real Madrid, club doctors discovered that Ronaldo had Type II muscle fibres, the kind found in elite sprinters, particularly those of African descent.

These fibres are known for producing explosive speed and quick muscle recovery.

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague, in his 2015 biography, and author Luís Miguel Pereira, who has studied Ronaldo extensively, both highlighted how this genetic background could be responsible for his unique physical makeup.

Breaking Machines and Defying Limits

Ronaldo’s superhuman capabilities have been evident from his early days at Sporting CP. While still a teenager, he surpassed the 250kg limit of a leg-press machine, prompting the club to bring in heavier equipment just to match his strength.

Lab tests conducted in 2006 confirmed that Ronaldo had elite shot power, rapid acceleration, and a vertical leap superior to most athletes in any sport.

Researcher Antonio Veloso even stated that Ronaldo’s athletic profile was more in line with that of a sprinter or long jumper than a traditional footballer.

His endurance late in matches, as well as his famed heading ability, often compared to that of professional basketball players, further highlight his rare combination of power and agility. It's been reported that his heading training involves weights equivalent to lifting up to 16 cars.

Cabo Verde’s Proud Support in Ballon d’Or Voting

Ronaldo’s deep roots in Cabo Verde have not gone unnoticed.

The country has consistently celebrated him, with the national team coach, captain, and top journalists regularly placing him at the top of their Ballon d’Or ballots, even in years he didn’t win.

This continued recognition reflects the pride Cabo Verdeans feel for their world-renowned descendant.

Even his son, Cristiano Jr., had the opportunity to represent Cabo Verde at international level but chose to follow in his father’s footsteps by committing to Portugal.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s story is one of relentless dedication, but it’s also a celebration of heritage.

His African roots, blended with years of world-class training and discipline, may well be the secret ingredient to one of football’s greatest-ever careers.

