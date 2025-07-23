British-born Ga-Adangbe footballer Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah warmed hearts with her impressive performance at the 2024 Women’s AFCON.

Chantelle Boye’s first major tournament appearance for the Black Queens turned out to be a memorable one.

Her creativity on the pitch has attracted attention from football lovers, making her one to watch going forward.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian-British player Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah has left a mark on the hearts of Ghanaians with her outstanding performance at the 2024 WAFCON, hosted in Morocco.

British-Born GA Chaney Boye Shines For Black Queens – Meet The Ex-Everton, Aston Villa Star. Photo credit: Chaney Boye-hlorkah

Source: Instagram

Chantelle, who plays as both a winger and midfielder, made her first major tournament appearance for the Black Queens at the 2024 WAFCON.

Initially, Boye-Hlorkah represented England at the U-19 and U-23 levels but never received a senior call-up to the England national team.

In April 2025, she received her first senior international call-up, not from England, but from her father’s homeland, Ghana.

Since joining Black Queens, Chantelle has scored three goals and provided one assist. During the 2025 WAFCON, she scored and assisted in Ghana’s match against Tanzania, helping the team advance to the quarter-finals.

Beyond her goal contributions, Chantelle brought composure and stability to the team, especially on the left wing, where she usually plays.

On July 22, 2025, the Black Queens suffered a defeat to host nation Morocco in a penalty shootout, which ended 4–2 in favor of the Atlas Lionesses.

The Black Queens will now face South Africa to battle for third place and a bronze medal.

British-born GA Chaney Boye shines for Black Queens. Photo Credit: Chaney Boye-hlorkah

Source: Instagram

Meet Chantelle Boye, the Black Queens star

The 29-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the Black Queens squad, having played in England for Everton Ladies, Aston Villa, and currently for London City Lionesses.

In an interview with 3Sports TV, conducted at the Black Queens camp in Morocco, she revealed that she had never set foot in Ghana before.

Her English mother always kept her connected to her Ghanaian roots. Chantelle expressed her hope of making her first visit to Ghana with a medal or trophy in hand. Her father, Boye, hails from Accra.

In the interview, Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah said:

“So, I have never been to Ghana, which I’m not proud of, but I hope I can enter Ghana with something I can bring to the country, hopefully a medal or trophy. That could be the first time I step on Ghanaian soil, and I hope it brings pride to the country.”

“I’ve never been to the country, but my mum has always kept me rooted. Even though she’s English, she always makes African peanut butter soup, fufu, and eats kenkey and stuff like gari, which I’m proud of.”

Chantelle, also known as Chaney, was born and raised in Liverpool, England, and started playing football at the age of four while in nursery school.

Watch the interview video of Chantelle Boye below:

Black Queens Coach reacts to semi-final defeat

Earlier, it was reported by YEN.com.gh that Black Queens head coach Kim Lars Bjorkegren had broken his silence over the painful defeat to the host nation, Morocco.

Kim Lars Bjorkegren made it clear that he was happy for the players and the whole team because of how far they've come in the tournament.

Making it clear that the girls put in hard work and did everything that they could, but lost on penalty shootouts.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh