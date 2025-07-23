Michelle Agyemang scored a last-minute equaliser against Italy before England secured a 2-1 win to reach the Euro 2025 final

Born in Essex to Ghanaian parents, Agyemang has quickly become one of England’s most exciting young footballers

Once a ball girl at Wembley, the 19-year-old Arsenal forward now dazzles on the pitch, scoring within seconds on her England debut

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Ghanaian-born Arsenal Women’s forward Michelle Agyemang was the hero once again for England, scoring a crucial goal in their dramatic 2-1 semi-final win over Italy at the UEFA Women's Euro 2025.

The 19-year-old sensation came off the bench in the 85th minute and equalised in the dying seconds of normal time.

Michelle Agyemang scored a last-minute equaliser against Italy before England secured a 2-1 win to reach the Euro 2025 final. Photo: Catherine Ivill - AMA/Maja Hitij.

Source: Getty Images

In extra time, fellow substitute Chloe Kelly pounced on the rebound of her saved penalty to send England into the final in euphoric scenes.

Just days earlier, Agyemang had scored another late goal in the quarter-finals to rescue England against Sweden, proving her growing reputation as a clutch performer.

Agyemang’s roots: A Ghanaian star making waves for England

Michelle Agyemang's journey is as remarkable as her rise to stardom. Born on February 3, 2006, in Essex, she hails from South Ockendon and proudly carries her Ghanaian heritage.

She attended Holy Cross Primary School and Southend High School for Girls.

Her family is a true football household, albeit with split loyalties.

Her father supports Manchester United, her brother is a Chelsea fan, her sister roots for West Ham, and Michelle herself is an unapologetic Arsenal fan.

Inspired by club legends like Olivier Giroud and Theo Walcott, Agyemang adopted their dynamic attacking style into her own game.

Michelle Agyemang celebrates scoring for England against Italy at Stade de Geneve on July 22, 2025. Photo by Molly Darlington.

Source: Getty Images

Agyemang's early career: Arsenal through and through

Agyemang joined the Arsenal academy at just six years old and has remained a standout talent ever since.

During the 2022/23 season, she emerged as the top scorer for the U21s, showcasing her clinical finishing and blistering pace.

Her rise through the ranks was no fluke. In 2021, a 15-year-old Michelle served as a ball girl during England’s 4-0 World Cup qualifier win over Northern Ireland - the debut match for manager Sarina Wiegman.

That moment at Wembley became a spark of inspiration. Fast forward three and a half years, and the girl who once stood on the sidelines is now leading England’s charge on the pitch.

Agyemang's England debut and impact

Michelle made her senior England debut in April against Belgium, and it couldn’t have gone better.

Just 41 seconds after coming on, she scored with her second touch of the ball. Her nickname, “wild card,” says it all.

But it’s not just the goals. Her raw power and fearless approach have earned praise from top teammates.

Leah Williamson once confessed she was “flattened” by Michelle during training.

Her presence demands attention and forces defenders to re-strategise, creating space and chances for others.

While 19-year-old Michelle continues to make headlines by guiding England to the Euro final, her Ghanaian counterparts endured heartbreak in their own semi-final clash.

The Black Queens fell 4-2 on penalties to Morocco after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Black Queens pocket $300k after reaching WAFCON semis

In an earlier report, YEN.com.gh revealed that the Black Queens are assured at least $300,000 following their gritty win over Algeria at the 2024 WAFCON.

That amount will rise to $500,000 if they reach the final, and should they go all the way and clinch the title, they’ll walk away with a remarkable $1 million prize.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh